Nothing Phone 3a series is set to launch on March 4 with two models — the Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro. Nothing has been hyping up the phones ahead of its anticipated debut. Meanwhile, the pricing of the phones in select European regions has been leaked. The base model in the lineup is said to get a price hike by almost EUR 20 (roughly Rs. 1,800), now costing EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 8GB+128GB configuration, while the higher configuration may cost more.

Nothing Phone 3a Series Price Leak

In a report, French publication Dealabs highlighted the expected pricing of the Nothing Phone 3a series. The base Phone 3a model is said to be available in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB configurations, priced at EUR 349 and EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 36,000), respectively. Thus, it is likely to follow a similar pricing strategy as the Nothing Phone 2a Plus which was launched around a similar price point. The handset is likely to be available in two colourways — black and white.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro may be offered in a single 12GB+256GB configuration, costing EUR 479 (roughly Rs. 43,000). If the information provided by the publication turns out to be accurate, it would make the Phone 3a Pro the most expensive non-flagship Nothing smartphone to date. Upon launch, it is expected to be available in black and grey colourways.

The report further suggests that the Phone 3a will be available for purchase starting March 11, while the Pro model's sale may commence on March 25.

Nothing Phone 3a Series Features (Leaked)

Both models in the Nothing Phone 3a series are reported to share several characteristics, including a 5,000mAh battery, fast charging at 50W, Nothing OS 3.1, and IP54 rating against dust and water ingress. The base model is speculated to sport a 6.77 Inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The report claims that Nothing will introduce a new “Essential” key with its latest smartphones, which may have multiple capabilities, such as capturing a screen recording or voice recording.