Nothing Phone 3a Series Price in Europe Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Month

The Phone 3a may be available for purchase starting March 11, while the Pro model’s sale could commence on March 25.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2025 10:02 IST
Nothing Phone 3a series is the purported successor to 2024's Phone 2a (pictured)

  • Nothing Phone 3a is reported to cost EUR 349 for the 8GB+128GB variant
  • The Phone 3a Pro could be priced at EUR 479 for the 12GB+256GB model
  • Both models could feature a 5,000mAh battery and 50W fast charging
Nothing Phone 3a series is set to launch on March 4 with two models — the Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro. Nothing has been hyping up the phones ahead of its anticipated debut. Meanwhile, the pricing of the phones in select European regions has been leaked. The base model in the lineup is said to get a price hike by almost EUR 20 (roughly Rs. 1,800), now costing EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 8GB+128GB configuration, while the higher configuration may cost more.

Nothing Phone 3a Series Price Leak

In a report, French publication Dealabs highlighted the expected pricing of the Nothing Phone 3a series. The base Phone 3a model is said to be available in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB configurations, priced at EUR 349 and EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 36,000), respectively. Thus, it is likely to follow a similar pricing strategy as the Nothing Phone 2a Plus which was launched around a similar price point. The handset is likely to be available in two colourways — black and white.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro may be offered in a single 12GB+256GB configuration, costing EUR 479 (roughly Rs. 43,000). If the information provided by the publication turns out to be accurate, it would make the Phone 3a Pro the most expensive non-flagship Nothing smartphone to date. Upon launch, it is expected to be available in black and grey colourways.

The report further suggests that the Phone 3a will be available for purchase starting March 11, while the Pro model's sale may commence on March 25.

Nothing Phone 3a Series Features (Leaked)

Both models in the Nothing Phone 3a series are reported to share several characteristics, including a 5,000mAh battery, fast charging at 50W, Nothing OS 3.1, and IP54 rating against dust and water ingress. The base model is speculated to sport a 6.77 Inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The report claims that Nothing will introduce a new “Essential” key with its latest smartphones, which may have multiple capabilities, such as capturing a screen recording or voice recording.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
