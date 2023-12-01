Technology News

Apple Plans to Equip All iPhone 16 Models With Revamped Action Button: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to equip the iPhone 16 series with a capacitive Action Button unlike its predecessors that feature a mechanical button.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2023 19:29 IST
Apple replaced the mute switch on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max (pictured) with the Action Button

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 series is expected to succeed this year's iPhone 15 lineup
  • The new smartphones will reportedly feature an Action Button
  • Apple's new Action Button can be programmed to perform several tasks
iPhone 16 — expected to debut in the second half of 2024 as the successor to the iPhone 15 series of smartphones — could be equipped with Apple's new Action Button. While the company equipped the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with the new button designed to replace mute switch, a new report states that the company is planning on equipping all four models in the lineup with the customisable button, which is expected to arrive in a revamped form.

MacRumors reports that Apple will include the Action Button on all iPhone 16 models that are likely to arrive next year. Unlike the iPhone 15 lineup, the non-Pro iPhone 16 models are also expected to feature the new Action Button. It is also suggested that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might be the last iPhone models to debut with the mute switch — even the iPhone SE 4 is tipped to debut in 2025 with the new button.

Meanwhile, the report states that the Action Button on the iPhone 16 series will be revamped next year. Instead of using the regular mechanical button like the volume and power keys, the new Action Button will offer capacitive-style button functionality like the iPhone SE (2022) home button. It is unclear whether all models in the series will be equipped with the redesigned button — codenamed Atlas.

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year, the firm touted the new functionality offered by the Action Button that expands the use of the button that was used to switch between vibrate and ring modes on the iPhone.

With the action button, you can toggle ringer modes or accessibility features, launch the camera app or magnifier app, start or stop a voice memo or the flashlight, and enable and disable focus modes on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The switch to a capacitive button means that it might be able to detect different pressure levels. However, enthusiasts will have to wait for several months before Apple unveils the purported iPhone 16 series of smartphones in 2024.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 16, Action Button, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 series, Apple, iPhone
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iQoo 12 Priority Pass Announced: Benefits Include Early Access to the Sale and a Free Vivo TWS

