iPhone 16 — expected to debut in the second half of 2024 as the successor to the iPhone 15 series of smartphones — could be equipped with Apple's new Action Button. While the company equipped the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with the new button designed to replace mute switch, a new report states that the company is planning on equipping all four models in the lineup with the customisable button, which is expected to arrive in a revamped form.

MacRumors reports that Apple will include the Action Button on all iPhone 16 models that are likely to arrive next year. Unlike the iPhone 15 lineup, the non-Pro iPhone 16 models are also expected to feature the new Action Button. It is also suggested that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might be the last iPhone models to debut with the mute switch — even the iPhone SE 4 is tipped to debut in 2025 with the new button.

Meanwhile, the report states that the Action Button on the iPhone 16 series will be revamped next year. Instead of using the regular mechanical button like the volume and power keys, the new Action Button will offer capacitive-style button functionality like the iPhone SE (2022) home button. It is unclear whether all models in the series will be equipped with the redesigned button — codenamed Atlas.

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year, the firm touted the new functionality offered by the Action Button that expands the use of the button that was used to switch between vibrate and ring modes on the iPhone.

With the action button, you can toggle ringer modes or accessibility features, launch the camera app or magnifier app, start or stop a voice memo or the flashlight, and enable and disable focus modes on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The switch to a capacitive button means that it might be able to detect different pressure levels. However, enthusiasts will have to wait for several months before Apple unveils the purported iPhone 16 series of smartphones in 2024.

