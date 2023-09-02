OnePlus Pad Go is said to be in the works as the second tablet offering from the Chinese tech brand. While details of the tablet are yet to be officially announced, references about the device have purportedly appeared on the OnePlus forums. The OnePlus Pad Go has also allegedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at its imminent arrival in the Indian market. The OnePlus Pad powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC was unveiled in February during the company's Cloud 11 event. It is backed by a 9,510mAh battery.

An X (formerly Twitter) user OneNormalUsername (@1NormalUsername) spotted (via Android Authority) a remark about the “OnePlus Pad Go” and “OPD2304” on the OnePlus forums. The post, which is now removed from the Web, indicates the existence of a new OnePlus tablet. Additionally, the tipster posted screenshots of the purported listing of OPD2304 and OPD2305 on the BIS website. These model numbers are said to be associated with the Wi-Fi and cellular variants of the OnePlus Pad Go. The listing dated August 16, 2023, does not reveal any specifications of the unannounced tablet. They are shown alongside the OPD2203, the model number of the OnePlus Pad.

OnePlus has not yet announced any details regarding the existence of a new Android tablet, so this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

The purported OnePlus Pad Go is expected to debut with upgrades over the OnePlus Pad. The latter went on sale in India in April this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available at Rs. 39,999. It is offered in a single Halo Green finish.

The OnePlus Pad (review) features an 11.61-inch (2,000 x 2,800 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It carries a 13-megapixel camera module on the back with support for EIS and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for shooting selfies. The OnePlus Pad comes with a 9,510mAh battery, bundled with a 100W charger in the box. However, the charging support of the tablet is capped at 67W.

