Technology News

OnePlus Pad Go Tablet Said to Be in the Works, Purportedly Surfaces on BIS Website

OnePlus Pad Go was allegedly spotted on BIS website with model numbers OPD2304 and OPD2305.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 2 September 2023 17:27 IST
OnePlus Pad Go Tablet Said to Be in the Works, Purportedly Surfaces on BIS Website

OnePlus Pad's price starts at Rs. 37,999 in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad features an 11.61-inch (2,000 x 2,800 pixels) LCD display
  • OnePlus Pad Go could be second tablet offering from OnePlus
  • The available model is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

OnePlus Pad Go is said to be in the works as the second tablet offering from the Chinese tech brand. While details of the tablet are yet to be officially announced, references about the device have purportedly appeared on the OnePlus forums. The OnePlus Pad Go has also allegedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at its imminent arrival in the Indian market. The OnePlus Pad powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC was unveiled in February during the company's Cloud 11 event. It is backed by a 9,510mAh battery.

An X (formerly Twitter) user OneNormalUsername (@1NormalUsername) spotted (via Android Authority) a remark about the “OnePlus Pad Go” and “OPD2304” on the OnePlus forums. The post, which is now removed from the Web, indicates the existence of a new OnePlus tablet. Additionally, the tipster posted screenshots of the purported listing of OPD2304 and OPD2305 on the BIS website. These model numbers are said to be associated with the Wi-Fi and cellular variants of the OnePlus Pad Go. The listing dated August 16, 2023, does not reveal any specifications of the unannounced tablet. They are shown alongside the OPD2203, the model number of the OnePlus Pad.

OnePlus has not yet announced any details regarding the existence of a new Android tablet, so this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

The purported OnePlus Pad Go is expected to debut with upgrades over the OnePlus Pad. The latter went on sale in India in April this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available at Rs. 39,999. It is offered in a single Halo Green finish.

The OnePlus Pad (review) features an 11.61-inch (2,000 x 2,800 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It carries a 13-megapixel camera module on the back with support for EIS and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for shooting selfies. The OnePlus Pad comes with a 9,510mAh battery, bundled with a 100W charger in the box. However, the charging support of the tablet is capped at 67W.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Quality accessories
  • Vibrant and sharp display
  • Immersive speakers
  • Fluid software
  • Two-day battery life, 67W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
Read detailed OnePlus Pad review
Display 11.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2800x2000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Pad Go, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Pad Go Specifications, OnePlus Pad Price, OnePlus Pad Specifications, OnePlus Tablets, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tecno Phantom V Flip Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing, Could Run on Dimensity 1300 SoC
OnePlus Pad Go Tablet Said to Be in the Works, Purportedly Surfaces on BIS Website
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Zero 30 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC Debuts at This Price
  2. iQoo Z8, iQoo Z8x With 6.64-Inch Display Launched: See Price Here
  3. Moto G84 5G With a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  4. OnePlus Pad Go Could Be Next Tablet From Brand, Allegedly Spotted on BIS Website
  5. Google Pixel 8 Series Price Leaked: Here's How Much They Could Cost
  6. OnePlus Open Outperforms Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Durability Test: Report
  7. Here’s When OnePlus Will Roll Out Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Update
  8. Samsung W Series Will Debut on This Date
  9. Sony Is Raising Annual PS Plus Subscription Prices Across All Tiers
  10. Huawei Mate 60 Debuts With Satellite Messaging Support: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix GT 10 Pro Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now
  2. OnePlus Pad Go Tablet Said to Be in the Works, Purportedly Surfaces on BIS Website
  3. Tecno Phantom V Flip Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing, Could Run on Dimensity 1300 SoC
  4. Infinix Zero 30 5G With Dimensity 8020 SoC, 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. ISRO Launches Aditya-L1, India's Maiden Sun Study Mission, Aboard PSLV Rocket
  6. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: When, Where, How to Watch the Live Streaming
  7. Samsung W Series Launch Set for September 15; Samsung W24, Samsung W24 Flip Expected
  8. Aditya-L1 Launch Countdown Begins: When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming of ISRO's Maiden Solar Mission
  9. Meta to Offer Paid Versions of Facebook and Instagram in Europe to Avoid Ads: Report
  10. Honor Magic V2 Makes Global Debut As World's Slimmest Foldable at IFA 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.