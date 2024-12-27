Technology News
English Edition
  OnePlus 13 Price Range in India Tipped; OnePlus 13R Said to Get Single RAM, Storage Variant

OnePlus 13 Price Range in India Tipped; OnePlus 13R Said to Get Single RAM, Storage Variant

OnePlus 13R will launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2024 18:24 IST
OnePlus 13 Price Range in India Tipped; OnePlus 13R Said to Get Single RAM, Storage Variant

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 will come in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean shades

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 is expected to launch in two RAM, storage variants
  • The handset will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • The OnePlus 13 and 13R will get 6,000mAh batteries
OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R are set to be unveiled in India and select global markets on January 7. The company has revealed the design, colour options, availability details, and several key features of the smartphones. Ahead of the launch, the price range of the base OnePlus 13 in India has been tipped. The expected RAM and storage options of both the upcoming handsets have also been suggested. The OnePlus 13R is expected to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace 5, which was launched in China recently. The flagship OnePlus 13 was introduced in China in October.

OnePlus 13 Price in India, OnePlus 13R RAM, Storage Variant (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 could be priced between Rs. 67,000 and Rs. 70,000 in India, according to an X post by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh). He added that the phone could launch in two RAM and storage variants. Notably, the preceding OnePlus 12 was introduced in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB options listed at Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 69,999, respectively. 

According to the tipster, the accompanying OnePlus 13R is expected to arrive in a single RAM and storage configuration. However, the OnePlus 12R was launched in 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB options, priced at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively. An 8GB + 256GB variant marked at Rs. 42,999 was introduced later. The price range for the OnePlus 13R has not been tipped.

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R India Variant Features

The OnePlus 13 is confirmed to launch in India in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean colour options, while the OnePlus 13R will come in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir shades. Both phones are confirmed to be available for purchase in the country via Amazon alongside the OnePlus India website.

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs, respectively. Both handsets are set to pack 6,000mAh batteries and AI-backed photo editing and note-taking features. The OnePlus 13 will also have IP68 and IP69 ratings against dust and water ingress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

OnePlus Ace 5

OnePlus Ace 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13 series, OnePlus 13 Features, OnePlus 13R Features, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Reportedly Working On a Content Filter Feature for Gemini

