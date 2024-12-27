OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R are set to be unveiled in India and select global markets on January 7. The company has revealed the design, colour options, availability details, and several key features of the smartphones. Ahead of the launch, the price range of the base OnePlus 13 in India has been tipped. The expected RAM and storage options of both the upcoming handsets have also been suggested. The OnePlus 13R is expected to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace 5, which was launched in China recently. The flagship OnePlus 13 was introduced in China in October.

OnePlus 13 Price in India, OnePlus 13R RAM, Storage Variant (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 could be priced between Rs. 67,000 and Rs. 70,000 in India, according to an X post by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh). He added that the phone could launch in two RAM and storage variants. Notably, the preceding OnePlus 12 was introduced in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB options listed at Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 69,999, respectively.

According to the tipster, the accompanying OnePlus 13R is expected to arrive in a single RAM and storage configuration. However, the OnePlus 12R was launched in 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB options, priced at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively. An 8GB + 256GB variant marked at Rs. 42,999 was introduced later. The price range for the OnePlus 13R has not been tipped.

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R India Variant Features

The OnePlus 13 is confirmed to launch in India in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean colour options, while the OnePlus 13R will come in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir shades. Both phones are confirmed to be available for purchase in the country via Amazon alongside the OnePlus India website.

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs, respectively. Both handsets are set to pack 6,000mAh batteries and AI-backed photo editing and note-taking features. The OnePlus 13 will also have IP68 and IP69 ratings against dust and water ingress.

