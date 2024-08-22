OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro may launch by the end of the year, according to claims on social media by a tipster. Since its debut, smartphones belonging to the OnePlus Ace series have remained exclusive to China and the upcoming handsets are likely to continue the trend. While the OnePlus Ace 5 may be powered by an existing chipset, the top-end Ace 5 Pro is said to get Qualcomm's upcoming flagship chipset under the hood.

This development builds upon a leak that surfaced earlier this month, hinting at several specifications of the standard OnePlus Ace 5.

OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Launch Timeline (Expected)

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about the probable launch timeline and the chipsets powering the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro. The OnePlus Ace 5 may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC which currently powers the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and other flagship handsets.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is said to get the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset under the hood, which is speculated to launch at the next Snapdragon Summit to be held from October 21 to October 23 in Hawaii. However, it will not be the first smartphone to get it as Xiaomi is reported to have secured “exclusive first launch rights” for its purported Xiaomi 15 Pro.

Both smartphones are expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2024, possibly in December. The OnePlus Ace 5 series is also tipped to get “super large” silicon batteries and a redesigned appearance.

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Specifications (Expected)

According to previous reports, the OnePlus Ace 5 may sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display. It may be equipped with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The handset may be backed by a 6,200mAh dual-cell battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. While details about the purported smartphone's design remain unknown, the report suggests it may feature an alert slider that has become synonymous with OnePlus smartphones in recent years.

