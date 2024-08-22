Technology News
OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Tipped to Launch Later This Year With Flagship Chipsets

OnePlus Ace 5 series have be equipped with “super large” silicon batteries and a feature a redesigned appearance.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 August 2024 18:52 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro may launch as the successor to the OnePlus Ace Pro (pictured above)

  • OnePlus Ace 5 series is expected to launch exclusively in China
  • High-end OnePlus Ace 5 Pro may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  • The handsets are speculated to launch in the fourth quarter of 2024
OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro may launch by the end of the year, according to claims on social media by a tipster. Since its debut, smartphones belonging to the OnePlus Ace series have remained exclusive to China and the upcoming handsets are likely to continue the trend. While the OnePlus Ace 5 may be powered by an existing chipset, the top-end Ace 5 Pro is said to get Qualcomm's upcoming flagship chipset under the hood.

This development builds upon a leak that surfaced earlier this month, hinting at several specifications of the standard OnePlus Ace 5.

OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Launch Timeline (Expected)

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about the probable launch timeline and the chipsets powering the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro. The OnePlus Ace 5 may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC which currently powers the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and other flagship handsets.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is said to get the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset under the hood, which is speculated to launch at the next Snapdragon Summit to be held from October 21 to October 23 in Hawaii. However, it will not be the first smartphone to get it as Xiaomi is reported to have secured “exclusive first launch rights” for its purported Xiaomi 15 Pro.

Both smartphones are expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2024, possibly in December. The OnePlus Ace 5 series is also tipped to get “super large” silicon batteries and a redesigned appearance.

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Specifications (Expected)

According to previous reports, the OnePlus Ace 5 may sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display. It may be equipped with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The handset may be backed by a 6,200mAh dual-cell battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. While details about the purported smartphone's design remain unknown, the report suggests it may feature an alert slider that has become synonymous with OnePlus smartphones in recent years.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 specifications, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro specifications, OnePlus Ace 5 battery, OnePlus Ace 5 display
