OnePlus 15 is tipped to launch later this year as the successor to the company's flagship OnePlus 13. While the company isn't expected to unveil the phone for a few more months, a new leak suggests that the handset will come with a refreshed design. The upcoming flagship is expected to sport a flat 1.5K OLED display. The OnePlus 15 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit. Under the hood, the OnePlus 15 may run on Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset for high-end smartphones.

OnePlus 15 Design, Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), in his latest Weibo post, revealed details about an upcoming smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (SM8850) chipset. While the name of the device is not mentioned in the post, comments on the Weibo post indicate that the post is likely referring to the OnePlus 15.

As per the post, the engineering prototype of the phone features a square rear camera module, marking a departure from the camera module on the OnePlus 13. The battery capacity of the OnePlus 15 is expected to be more than 7,000mAh. It could come with support for 100W wired charging.

The purported OnePlus 15 is tipped to debut with a flat display with 1.5K resolution. OnePlus could use the LIPO (Low-Injection Pressure Overmolding) technology to reduce the thickness of the bezels. The handset is said to feature a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The camera setup is said to comprise a periscope sensor.

Last month, the same source claimed that the OnePlus 15 will be launched in China in October this year. It is expected to have a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display and Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. The handset could launch in global markets in January 2026.

The OnePlus 13 made its global debut in China in October last year, and it was launched in India and other markets in January. In India, it is priced at Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It has a 6.82-inch LTPO 4.1 ProXDR display and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, alongside up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup.

