Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 15 Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Refreshed Design With Square Rear Camera Module

OnePlus 15 Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Refreshed Design With Square Rear Camera Module

OnePlus 15 will offer support for 100W SuperVOOC charging, according to a tipster.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 August 2025 18:18 IST
OnePlus 15 Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Refreshed Design With Square Rear Camera Module

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15 may launch in October or November this year in China

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 is said to come with a flat display
  • Battery capacity of the OnePlus 15 is expected to be more than 7,000mAh
  • OnePlus 15 could be launched in China in October this year
Advertisement

OnePlus 15 is tipped to launch later this year as the successor to the company's flagship OnePlus 13. While the company isn't expected to unveil the phone for a few more months, a new leak suggests that the handset will come with a refreshed design. The upcoming flagship is expected to sport a flat 1.5K OLED display. The OnePlus 15 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit. Under the hood, the OnePlus 15 may run on Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset for high-end smartphones.

OnePlus 15 Design, Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), in his latest Weibo post, revealed details about an upcoming smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (SM8850) chipset. While the name of the device is not mentioned in the post, comments on the Weibo post indicate that the post is likely referring to the OnePlus 15.

As per the post, the engineering prototype of the phone features a square rear camera module, marking a departure from the camera module on the OnePlus 13. The battery capacity of the OnePlus 15 is expected to be more than 7,000mAh. It could come with support for 100W wired charging.

The purported OnePlus 15 is tipped to debut with a flat display with 1.5K resolution. OnePlus could use the LIPO (Low-Injection Pressure Overmolding) technology to reduce the thickness of the bezels. The handset is said to feature a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The camera setup is said to comprise a periscope sensor.

Last month, the same source claimed that the OnePlus 15 will be launched in China in October this year. It is expected to have a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display and Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. The handset could launch in global markets in January 2026.

The OnePlus 13 made its global debut in China in October last year, and it was launched in India and other markets in January. In India, it is priced at Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It has a 6.82-inch LTPO 4.1 ProXDR display and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, alongside up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15 Specifications, OnePlus 13, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Deal Slashes Price by 17 Percent
Microsoft Teases Windows 2030 Vision with Multimodal AI Agent-Driven Interfaces

Related Stories

OnePlus 15 Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Refreshed Design With Square Rear Camera Module
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale Brings Limited-Time Deals on Smart TVs
  2. OnePlus 15 Might Not Feature the OnePlus 13's Circular Rear Camera Module
  3. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Discounts on Air Conditioners
  5. Vivo V50e Review: E for Enough?
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Poco M7 Plus Price and Battery Specifications Teased; Confirmed to Debut With Silicon-Carbon Battery
  3. OnePlus 15 Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Refreshed Design With Square Rear Camera Module
  4. Microsoft Teases Windows 2030 Vision with Multimodal AI Agent-Driven Interfaces
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Deal Slashes Price by 17 Percent
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Limited-Time Deals on Smart TVs From Xiaomi, LG, Samsung and More
  7. Nintendo Will Host an Indie World Showcase for Switch and Switch 2 Games This Week
  8. Apple's Support App Reportedly Updated With AI-Powered Chatbot
  9. Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses Reportedly Thwart Stickers Used to Block Recording Indicator Light
  10. Xiaomi Unveils New Redmi Logo, Updated Visual Identity to Debut With Redmi 15 5G on August 19
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »