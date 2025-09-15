Technology News
OnePlus 15 Leaked Image Hints at Redesigned Camera Module, Three Colourways

OnePlus 15 is tipped to launch in black, titanium and purple colourways.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 September 2025 18:45 IST
OnePlus 13 (pictured) has a left-aligned circular rear camera module

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 may get a 6.78-inch flat 1.5K 165Hz LTPO OLED display
  • The handset will be equipped with a DetailMax Engine
  • The OnePlus 15 is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W charging
OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in China soon, according to recent reports. While leaked details of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online over the past few weeks, an image claiming to show the render of the handset now gives us a look at its redesigned rear camera module. It also indicates that the handset could arrive in three colour options. The OnePlus 15 is expected to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera backed by a new DetailMax Engine, and the handset could support 120W fast charging.

OnePlus 15 Leaked Image Shows Colourways, Redesigned Camera Module

Weibo user Even If The West Wind Blows (translated from Chinese) leaked an image showing a handset with a rectangular camera module with rounded edges in the top left corner of the rear panel. This is expected to be the OnePlus 15. Within the island, two cameras are arranged in a vertical pill-shaped slot, while the third sensor is placed next to it. An LED flash unit is placed below the third sensor. Notably, the existing handset features a left-aligned circular rear camera module.

oneplus 15 weibo evenifthewestwindblows inline OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15 leaked image shows a rectangular rear camera module
Photo Credit: Weibo/Even If The West Wind Blows

 

The OnePlus 15 is seen in black, titanium and purple colourways. An earlier leak suggested that the handset is expected to launch in Absolute Black, Dune, and Mist Purple (translated from Chinese) shades. The titanium (Dune) variant may weigh 211g, while the other models could weigh 215g. 

Previous reports claim that the OnePlus 15 may come with a 6.78-inch flat 1.5K LTPO OLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC and a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. For optics, it may get a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support with DetailMax Engine.

The current OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO 4.1 ProXDR display with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, it has a Hasselblad-backed triple rear setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary, ultra-wide, and periscope cameras, alongside a 32-megapixel front camera. It packs a 6,000mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, weighing 213g.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
