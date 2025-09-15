OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in China soon, according to recent reports. While leaked details of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online over the past few weeks, an image claiming to show the render of the handset now gives us a look at its redesigned rear camera module. It also indicates that the handset could arrive in three colour options. The OnePlus 15 is expected to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera backed by a new DetailMax Engine, and the handset could support 120W fast charging.

OnePlus 15 Leaked Image Shows Colourways, Redesigned Camera Module

Weibo user Even If The West Wind Blows (translated from Chinese) leaked an image showing a handset with a rectangular camera module with rounded edges in the top left corner of the rear panel. This is expected to be the OnePlus 15. Within the island, two cameras are arranged in a vertical pill-shaped slot, while the third sensor is placed next to it. An LED flash unit is placed below the third sensor. Notably, the existing handset features a left-aligned circular rear camera module.

OnePlus 15 leaked image shows a rectangular rear camera module

Photo Credit: Weibo/Even If The West Wind Blows

The OnePlus 15 is seen in black, titanium and purple colourways. An earlier leak suggested that the handset is expected to launch in Absolute Black, Dune, and Mist Purple (translated from Chinese) shades. The titanium (Dune) variant may weigh 211g, while the other models could weigh 215g.

Previous reports claim that the OnePlus 15 may come with a 6.78-inch flat 1.5K LTPO OLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC and a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. For optics, it may get a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support with DetailMax Engine.

The current OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO 4.1 ProXDR display with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, it has a Hasselblad-backed triple rear setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary, ultra-wide, and periscope cameras, alongside a 32-megapixel front camera. It packs a 6,000mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, weighing 213g.