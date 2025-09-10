Technology News
OnePlus 15 Tipped to Launch in Three Colour Options Ahead of Anticipated Debut

OnePlus 15 is rumoured to debut with the brand's proprietary DetailMax imaging engine.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 September 2025 14:33 IST
OnePlus 15 Tipped to Launch in Three Colour Options Ahead of Anticipated Debut

OnePlus 13 has a (pictured) circular camera module, which may not be on the company's next model

  • OnePlus 15's Dune colourway could be highlighted in marketing materials
  • The handset will be offered in three colour options
  • It is expected to official later this year as the successor to OnePlus 13
OnePlus 15 is said to be in development as the successor to the current OnePlus 13 flagship model. It is expected to go official later this year. Ahead of its anticipated debut, possible colourways of the handset have been leaked by a tipster. The OnePlus 15 is said to be offered in three colour options, headlined by a Dune shade, which is also expected to feature in all of the marketing materials. Alongside, the tipster has also revealed the weight of each of the colour options of the OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 15 Colour Options (Expected)

This information comes from a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The OnePlus 15 is said to be available in Absolute Black, Dune, and Mist Purple (translated from Chinese) colourways. The Dune option will be the one OnePlus is speculated to use in the handset's marketing materials, in anticipation of its launch.

oneplus 15 weibo digital chat station OnePlus 15

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

 

However, all the colourways of the OnePlus 15 will have a slight difference in terms of weight, according to the post by Digital Chat Station on Weibo.

The Dune colour variant of the purported OnePlus 15 will might be the lightest at 211g. On the other hand, the Absolute Black and Mist Purple colour options are both expected to weigh 215g.

Leaked renders suggest that the handset will come with a redesigned camera island, sporting a square module instead of the circular one on the OnePlus 13. In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 15 is speculated to sport a 6.78-inch flat LTPO OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the handset is rumoured to feature a triple camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. OnePlus also recently confirmed that the brand is developing its proprietary image engine, called DetailMax. While it is still in the early prototype phase, the OnePlus 15 could become the first smartphone to ship with it.

The purported handset is speculated to pack a 7,000mAh or higher-capacity battery. For reference, the OnePlus 13 was launched with a 6,000mAh battery pack. It is expected to be accompanied by support for 100W wired fast charging.

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15 Specifications, OnePlus 15 Launch, OnePlus 13
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Here Is a Quick Comparison of Advertised Video Playback Times
GTA 6 Delay Led to Celebrations at Sucker Punch, Ghost of Yotei Director Says

