OnePlus 15 is said to be in development as the successor to the current OnePlus 13 flagship model. It is expected to go official later this year. Ahead of its anticipated debut, possible colourways of the handset have been leaked by a tipster. The OnePlus 15 is said to be offered in three colour options, headlined by a Dune shade, which is also expected to feature in all of the marketing materials. Alongside, the tipster has also revealed the weight of each of the colour options of the OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 15 Colour Options (Expected)

This information comes from a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The OnePlus 15 is said to be available in Absolute Black, Dune, and Mist Purple (translated from Chinese) colourways. The Dune option will be the one OnePlus is speculated to use in the handset's marketing materials, in anticipation of its launch.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

However, all the colourways of the OnePlus 15 will have a slight difference in terms of weight, according to the post by Digital Chat Station on Weibo.

The Dune colour variant of the purported OnePlus 15 will might be the lightest at 211g. On the other hand, the Absolute Black and Mist Purple colour options are both expected to weigh 215g.

Leaked renders suggest that the handset will come with a redesigned camera island, sporting a square module instead of the circular one on the OnePlus 13. In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 15 is speculated to sport a 6.78-inch flat LTPO OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the handset is rumoured to feature a triple camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. OnePlus also recently confirmed that the brand is developing its proprietary image engine, called DetailMax. While it is still in the early prototype phase, the OnePlus 15 could become the first smartphone to ship with it.

The purported handset is speculated to pack a 7,000mAh or higher-capacity battery. For reference, the OnePlus 13 was launched with a 6,000mAh battery pack. It is expected to be accompanied by support for 100W wired fast charging.