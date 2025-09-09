OnePlus 15 is likely to launch in China soon as the successor to the OnePlus 13, which was introduced in the country in October 2024. Days after the company's co-founder announced that the company's upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 15, will be equipped with the proprietary DigitalMax image engine, a tipster has shared a few specifications of the rear camera module of the upcoming OnePlus 15. This is not the first time that the camera features of the smartphone have surfaced online, and the latest leak is in line with previous reports.

OnePlus 15 Camera Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that the upcoming OnePlus 15 will carry a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, with a 85mm equivalent focal length and f/2.8 aperture, on the back.

This is in line with earlier reports, which also suggested that the handset could feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Recently, the OnePlus CEO and Co-Founder, Pete Lau, confirmed that the company is developing a new image engine for its next flagship, which might debut as the OnePlus 15. This new, proprietary DetailMax Engine is claimed to be in the “very early” prototype phase, but Lau believes that it will be ready to ship by the time the handset is launched, citing the “promising” initial results from the DetailMax Engine's testing.

Previous generations of the OnePlus models have carried Hasselblad-tuned cameras. Hence, this development marked the end of the five-year-long partnership between OnePlus and Hasselblad.

For context, the OnePlus 13 features a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit with a primary 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 shooter with a 1/1.4-inch size and OIS, a 50-megapixel S5KJN5 ultrawide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it gets a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie camera.

Coming to other leaked specifications of the rumoured OnePlus 15, it might be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, which is expected to be launched in September. On the other hand, last year's OnePlus 13 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with an Adreno 830 GPU, and features up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 built-in storage.

