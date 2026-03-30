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OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Tipped to Launch in April, Could Rival Redmi K90 Ultra

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 March 2026 14:19 IST
OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Tipped to Launch in April, Could Rival Redmi K90 Ultra

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 6 (pictured) will be joined by the Ace 6 Ultra soon

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra may launch soon after MIIT certification
  • The handset is expected to offer a 165Hz high refresh rate display
  • OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra may pack an 8,000mAh+ battery with fast charging
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OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra has reportedly received certification in China, suggesting that its launch could happen soon. According to a tipster, the device has appeared on China's MIIT certification platform, which typically signals an upcoming debut. The handset is expected to focus on performance, with leaks pointing to a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, a high 165Hz refresh rate display, and a large battery in the 8,000mAh range designed for gaming and heavy usage.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra handset has appeared on China's MIIT certification site, suggesting it could debut as early as April. The smartphone is expected to be positioned as a performance-focused offering.

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. It is also expected to feature a high refresh rate flat display, possibly reaching up to 165Hz, aimed at delivering a smooth gaming experience. The handset may pack a large battery in the 8,000mAh range, with support for 100W fast charging.

Another post by the tipster suggests that the Ace 6 Ultra could go head-to-head with a competing “Supreme Edition” smartphone, widely believed to be the Redmi K90 Ultra. Both devices are tipped to share similar core specifications, including the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, large batteries starting with the number 8, and ultra-high refresh rate displays.

Both the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra and the Redmi K90 Ultra smartphones are expected to launch in China in April.

Earlier leaks claimed that the Redmi K90 Ultra may feature a 6.81-inch to 6.89-inch 1.5K LTPS display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. The handset may support 100W wired charging and include an active cooling fan. The phone may offer dual speakers, a large vibration motor, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

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Further reading: OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Features, OnePlus Ace 6 Series, Redmi K90 Ultra, OnePlus, Redmi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Tipped to Launch in April, Could Rival Redmi K90 Ultra
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