OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Tipped to Launch in April, Could Rival Redmi K90 Ultra

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra has reportedly received certification in China, suggesting that its launch could happen soon. According to a tipster, the device has appeared on China's MIIT certification platform, which typically signals an upcoming debut. The handset is expected to focus on performance, with leaks pointing to a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, a high 165Hz refresh rate display, and a large battery in the 8,000mAh range designed for gaming and heavy usage.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra handset has appeared on China's MIIT certification site, suggesting it could debut as early as April. The smartphone is expected to be positioned as a performance-focused offering.

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. It is also expected to feature a high refresh rate flat display, possibly reaching up to 165Hz, aimed at delivering a smooth gaming experience. The handset may pack a large battery in the 8,000mAh range, with support for 100W fast charging.

Another post by the tipster suggests that the Ace 6 Ultra could go head-to-head with a competing “Supreme Edition” smartphone, widely believed to be the Redmi K90 Ultra. Both devices are tipped to share similar core specifications, including the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, large batteries starting with the number 8, and ultra-high refresh rate displays.

Both the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra and the Redmi K90 Ultra smartphones are expected to launch in China in April.

Earlier leaks claimed that the Redmi K90 Ultra may feature a 6.81-inch to 6.89-inch 1.5K LTPS display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. The handset may support 100W wired charging and include an active cooling fan. The phone may offer dual speakers, a large vibration motor, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.