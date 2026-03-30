Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra Gets One Step Closer to Launching in India as Handset Surfaces on BIS Database

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Gets One Step Closer to Launching in India as Handset Surfaces on BIS Database

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is coming to global markets, and it looks like it could also make its way to India.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 30 March 2026 14:10 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Gets One Step Closer to Launching in India as Handset Surfaces on BIS Database

The successor to the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to launch in April

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra is confirmed to launch in China and global markets
  • The handset could also be launched in India, as per a regulatory listing
  • The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will feature a 50-megapixel telephoto camera
Advertisement

Oppo might be planning to launch its top-of-the-line smartphone, the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra, in India. The smartphone has reportedly been listed on the regulatory databases of various countries, and the company has confirmed that it will finally bring the Ultra variant of its Find X series to global markets. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra has now been listed on the Burear of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which suggests the smartphone will also make its way to customers in India.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Granted Approval on March 27

A listing for a new Oppo smartphone with the model number CPH2841 (via Xpertpick) on the BIS reveals that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra could be launched in India in the coming weeks or months. The listing on the entry is dated March 27, which is when it was reportedly granted approval by the regulatory body.

The company has yet to announce whether it plans to bring the Oppo Find X9 Ultra to India. If the company does launch the Oppo Find X9 Ultra in India, the smartphone would compete with the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. 

Oppo has already confirmed that the Chinese and global variants of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be equipped with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 10x optical zoom, without requiring an external teleconverter kit. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom. Find X9 Ultra is also said to have a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. 

Recent leaks have indicated that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip from Qualcomm, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The smartphone is said to pack a 7,050mAh battery that can be charged at 80W. The Find X9 Ultra could offer up to 1TB of built-in storage. According to a report, we might not have to wait to long to learn more about the smartphone, as it might launch in China and global markets on April 20.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Features, Oppo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Vivo X300s Specifications Officially Confirmed; Will Feature 200-Megapixel Main Camera and 7,100mAh Battery

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Gets One Step Closer to Launching in India as Handset Surfaces on BIS Database
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 60 Pro Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Rocket Lab Sends Up Test Satellites for Europe’s Next-Gen Navigation System
  2. Zootopia 2 Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch the Disney Cop Comedy Sequel
  3. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
  4. Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra’s Crime Thriller
  5. Scientists Identify 45 Earth-Like Planets Beyond Our Solar System
  6. Euphoria Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Sara Arjun's Social Thriller
  7. Valathu Vashathe Kallan Is Now Streaming: Know All About Jeethu Joseph's Crime Thriller
  8. Band Melam OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Romantic Musical Film
  9. Microsoft Releases New AI Models That Can Generate Images, Audio and Transcribe Text
  10. Redmi K Pad 2, New Redmi Laptops Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi K90 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »