Oppo might be planning to launch its top-of-the-line smartphone, the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra, in India. The smartphone has reportedly been listed on the regulatory databases of various countries, and the company has confirmed that it will finally bring the Ultra variant of its Find X series to global markets. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra has now been listed on the Burear of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which suggests the smartphone will also make its way to customers in India.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Granted Approval on March 27

A listing for a new Oppo smartphone with the model number CPH2841 (via Xpertpick) on the BIS reveals that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra could be launched in India in the coming weeks or months. The listing on the entry is dated March 27, which is when it was reportedly granted approval by the regulatory body.

The company has yet to announce whether it plans to bring the Oppo Find X9 Ultra to India. If the company does launch the Oppo Find X9 Ultra in India, the smartphone would compete with the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Oppo has already confirmed that the Chinese and global variants of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be equipped with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 10x optical zoom, without requiring an external teleconverter kit. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom. Find X9 Ultra is also said to have a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Recent leaks have indicated that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip from Qualcomm, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The smartphone is said to pack a 7,050mAh battery that can be charged at 80W. The Find X9 Ultra could offer up to 1TB of built-in storage. According to a report, we might not have to wait to long to learn more about the smartphone, as it might launch in China and global markets on April 20.