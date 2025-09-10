Technology News
Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Teased; Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch in China

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are said to offer support for 80W fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 September 2025 18:06 IST
Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Teased; Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch in China

Photo Credit: Weibo/Zhou Yibao

Oppo Find X9 (left) will feature a flat display

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 will likely get a 6.59-inch 1.5K flat LTPO OLED display
  • It may get an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security
  • The Oppo Find X9 may get a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
Oppo Find X9 series is expected to launch in China soon. Several leaks and reports over the past few weeks have hinted at the expected key features of the purported Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. The company is expected to launch the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro model first, while an 'Ultra' variant could be introduced in the future. A senior company executive recently teased the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro and confirmed some of their key specifications, including their battery sizes. Dimensions of the upcoming models have also been leaked.

Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Battery Specifications (Expected)

Oppo Find Product Manager Zhou Yibao confirmed that the base Oppo Find X9 will be backed by a 7,025mAh 'glacier' battery (translated from Chinese), while the Find X9 Pro will pack a 7,500mAh battery. The Oppo Find X9 series will feature a cold carving technology and come in a titanium colour option.

The upcoming Oppo Find X9 series will sport a flat display with the narrowest uniform bezels on all four sides. The handsets are claimed to feature significantly improved video capabilities.

According to the company, the Oppo Find X9 lineup will ship with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, which includes native support for some features found on Apple devices. The senior company executive showcased this by pairing AirPods 4 with the Oppo Find X9.

The upcoming smartphones will also feature displays with a new eye-friendly material and an anti-motion sickness mode for smoother viewing. The phones will also be equipped with Hasselblad-tuned cameras.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed in a Weibo post that the vanilla Oppo Find X9 will have a 7.9mm profile and weigh about 203g. The Oppo Find X9 Pro is expected to measure 8.25mm in thickness and weigh around 224g. Both handsets are tipped to support 80W wired fast charging.

The base Oppo Find X9 will likely get a 6.59-inch 1.5K flat LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC and carry an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. 

Further reading: Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
