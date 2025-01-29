Technology News
Apple Partners With SpaceX to Offer Starlink Satellite Connectivity on iPhone; Beta Testing Commences

It currently offers texting services but may expanded to offer data and voice calls in the future, as per Gurman.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 January 2025 12:43 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature currently uses Globalstar's satellites

Highlights
  • Apple partners with SpaceX and T-Mobile to offer satellite connectivity
  • The latest iPhone models are reported to support this service
  • The functionality is said to be initially limited to the US
Apple is bringing the Starlink network to iPhone, according to a recent report published by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It is speculated to work similarly to the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature on iPhone that lets users get in touch with emergency services when they do not have a cellular network or Wi-Fi connectivity. The Cupertino-based technology company has partnered with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which has developed the Starlink satellite network, along with a US telecommunications provider to commence its testing in beta.

Apple introduced the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature with the iPhone 14 models in 2022 in the US and Canada. While it offers cellular connectivity using one of Globalstar's 24 satellites in low-earth orbit, the Starlink partnership is said to bring the same functionality too, explains Apple. In a report, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted that it will arrive as an alternative to the company's in-house service and will be limited to the US.

Initially, it will only enable texting services but will also be expanded to offer data and voice calls in the future. For its rollout, the iPhone maker has partnered with T-Mobile and the service is currently available in beta. Customers can reportedly sign up to access an “early version” of the Starlink service on select iPhone models. As per Gurman, the latest iPhone models, such as the iPhone 16, currently supports this initiative and Apple plans to introduce it to the Apple Watch Ultra later this year.

This capability is said to have been introduced on iPhone with the latest iOS 18.3 update released on Monday. A small batch of iPhone users with T-Mobile as their carrier are reported to have received the following message:

You're in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere. To start experiencing coverage beyond, please update to iOS 18.3.

As per Gurman, T-Mobile iPhone models, which are part of the programme and at a location without cellular connectivity, will first try to pair with SpaceX satellites. Alongside, iPhone users will also be able to enable texting via Globalstar and contact emergency services through Apple. And while the existing Emergency SOS via Satellite requires them to point their phone towards a satellite, the Starlink service is reported to work automatically.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Bitcoin Price Hovers Above $100,000 Despite 3.3 Percent Drop Ahead of US Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

