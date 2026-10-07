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Oppo Find X10 Series Hands-on Image Surfaces Online Ahead of India Launch

Oppo has already confirmed that the Find X10 series will soon arrive in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 October 2026 19:13 IST
Oppo Find X10 Series Hands-on Image Surfaces Online Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro

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Highlights
  • Find X10 series will make its way to India soon
  • The company has not revealed an exact launch date
  • Oppo Find X10 Pro Max boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display
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Oppo Find X10 series set to launch in India soon. Details about the launch date are yet to be officially announced by the Chinese smartphone company, but ahead of it, an alleged hands-on image of the vanilla Oppo Find X10 model has surfaced online. The live image shows the handset with the latest version of ColorOS.  The Oppo Find X10, Find X10 E, and Find X10 Pro Max models are already available in the Chinese market. They run on the MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Oppo Find X10 Series Leaks in Live Image

91Mobiles has shared a live image of an Oppo smartphone running ColorOS 17. The software is based on Android 17, which was unveiled last month with new Fluid Design, AI features and Luminous Effect. The report states that the handset could be the standard Find X10.

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find x10 series 91mobiles Oppo Find X10 series

Photo Credit: 91mobiles

 

If it is indeed a Find X10 series model, it could become the first Oppo smartphone lineup to ship with ColorOS 17 out of the box in India. The Find X10 series was launched in China with the latest software, indicating that the Indian variants could also arrive with ColorOS 17 pre-installed

Oppo already confirmed that the Find X10 series will soon arrive in India. The company has not revealed an exact launch date or confirmed models that will be sold in the country. The Find X10 Pro Max is confirmed to come with the Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

Oppo launched the Find X10, Find X10 E, and Find X10 Pro Max in China last month with a starting price of CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 78,000).

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The Find X10 has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, while the Find X10 E features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display. They have IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated build. They feature Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera units. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro, while the Find X10 features the Dimensity 9600M chipset. The Find X10 E features the Dimensity 9500s.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and Find X10 pack an 8,000mAh battery. The Find X10 E packs a 7,025mAh battery. All three support 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

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OPPO Find X10 E

OPPO Find X10 E

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7025mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,256x2,760 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 Series, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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