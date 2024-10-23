Oppo Find X8 series will be launched on October 24 in China and the brand continues to tease details about its upcoming handset on Weibo, the country's microblogging website. Oppo recently revealed the display, camera, battery and charging details of the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. The vanilla model is confirmed to house a 5,630mAh battery, while the Pro model will carry a 5,910mAh battery. Additionally, Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro appeared in the AI-Benchmark test with top scores with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

The Chinese smartphone brand has confirmed that the Oppo Find X8 Pro will feature a dual-periscope telephoto lens with AI support. One is designed to capture distant landscapes and the other handles portrait shots. Oppo's product manager has also shared camera samples on the microblogging platform.

A listing on Oppo's China website reveals that both Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will include AI features, and can be charged at 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless). The vanilla model is confirmed to feature a 6.59-inch display and 5,630mAh battery, while the Pro model sports a 6.78-inch screen and 5,910mAh battery.

The Oppo Find X8 is 7.85mm thick and weighs 193g, while the Pro model is thicker at 8.24mm and weighs 215g.

Oppo Find X8 Series Tops AI Benchmark

An AI-Benchmark test (via 91Mobiles) reveals that the Oppo Find X8 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC scored 10,319 points, placing it firmly at the top of the performance rankings. The Oppo Find X8 is in second place with 10,225 points.

The Vivo X200 Pro powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset is at the third sport. The Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro Mini are in the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Oppo had already announced that the launch of new Find X series phones will take place on October 24 in China. The launch event will begin at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST).

