Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Teased to Get Curved AMOLED Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Ahead of India Launch

Xiaomi India says its upcoming phone will have over 20 AI features.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 November 2024 10:37 IST
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Teased to Get Curved AMOLED Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has been teased in a black colourway ahead of India launch

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is confirmed to get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset
  • It is reported to have similar specification as its Chinese counterpart
  • The handset will have a curved AMOLED screen and Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Redmi Note 14 series is scheduled to launch in India on December 9, nearly three months after its debut in China. The smartphone lineup making its way to India is speculated to comprise three models including a base, a Pro, and a Pro+ variant. Ahead of its anticipated unveiling, Xiaomi India has teased several specifications of the top-of-the-line Redmi Note 14 Pro+, hinting at features such as a curved AMOLED screen and a 50-megapixel camera — similar to the Chinese variant.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Specifications (Confirmed)

Xiaomi India has created a dedicated microsite detailing the various specifications of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. The upcoming handset is confirmed to sport a curved AMOLED screen, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It is teased to come in black and purple colours, with the latter sporting what looks like a vegan leather finish.

For optics, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will also feature an IP68-rated build against dust and water ingress. The company also highlights that its upcoming smartphone will have over 20 artificial intelligence (AI) features although the details are yet to be revealed.

In terms of design and specifications revealed so far, the handset appears identical to its Chinese counterpart.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Specifications in China

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Chinese variant comes with a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage.

For optics, the smartphone features a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 900 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The handset boasts a 20-megapixel OmniVision OV20B sensor on the front for selfies. It packs a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

