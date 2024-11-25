Samsung has kicked off its Black Friday sale in India. Samsung's premium flagship handsets such as Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are available at heavily discounted prices during the sale. The sale has been live since Saturday and is available through the Samsung India website and other online and offline platforms. Besides the general discounts, the sale also includes EMI offers and bank-based cashback, as well.

Samsung's Black Friday Sale: Deals on Flagship Smartphones

During Samsung's Black Friday sale in India, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at Rs. 1,44,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 1,64,999. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at Rs. 89,999, instead of Rs. 1,09,999. Both models can be grabbed with a 24-month no-cost EMI offer. EMI options for the book-style foldable start at Rs. 4,028 while that for the flip-style phone starts at Rs. 2,500.

Besides the foldable phones, Samsung's Galaxy S24 trio are getting price cuts during the Black Friday sale. The 256GB version of Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 (including instant cashback of Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 12,000 upgrade bonus), instead of the launch price of Rs. 1,29,999. Buyers can avail a bank-based cashback offer of Rs. 12,000 on the device.

The 128GB variant of Galaxy S24 is listed for Rs. 61,999 (with an upgrade bonus of Rs. 13,000), down from the original price of Rs. 74,999. Customers can also avail cashback of Rs. 13,000 on select bank cards. Similarly, the 256GB storage variant of Galaxy S24+ will be available for Rs. 64,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 99,999

Last year's Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at a deal price of Rs. 74,999 for the 256GB version, down from the original launch price of Rs. 1,24,999. In addition, the 128GB storage model of Galaxy S23 is available at Rs. 38,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 74,999. The base 128GB variant of Galaxy S23 FE is being sold for Rs. 29,999, instead of the actual release price tag of Rs. 54,999.

Samsung's Black Friday sale is already live on Samsung India's website, offline stores, Flipkart, Amazon and other retail partners.