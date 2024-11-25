Technology News
Samsung's Black Friday Sale Brings Big Discounts on Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S24 Series, More

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's 256GB version is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 during the sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 November 2024 19:22 IST
Samsung's Black Friday Sale Brings Big Discounts on Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S24 Series, More

Photo Credit: Samsung/ Facebook

Samsung's Galaxy S24 trio are getting price cuts during the Black Friday sale

Highlights
  • A slew of Galaxy smartphones are available at discounted prices
  • Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts Rs. 1,44,999 during the sale
  • 128GB variant of Galaxy S24 is priced at Rs. 61,999
Samsung has kicked off its Black Friday sale in India. Samsung's premium flagship handsets such as Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are available at heavily discounted prices during the sale. The sale has been live since Saturday and is available through the Samsung India website and other online and offline platforms. Besides the general discounts, the sale also includes EMI offers and bank-based cashback, as well. 

Samsung's Black Friday Sale: Deals on Flagship Smartphones

During Samsung's Black Friday sale in India, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at Rs. 1,44,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 1,64,999. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at Rs. 89,999, instead of Rs. 1,09,999. Both models can be grabbed with a 24-month no-cost EMI offer. EMI options for the book-style foldable start at Rs. 4,028 while that for the flip-style phone starts at Rs. 2,500.

Besides the foldable phones, Samsung's Galaxy S24 trio are getting price cuts during the Black Friday sale. The 256GB version of Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 (including instant cashback of Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 12,000 upgrade bonus), instead of the launch price of Rs. 1,29,999. Buyers can avail a bank-based cashback offer of Rs. 12,000 on the device.

The 128GB variant of Galaxy S24 is listed for Rs. 61,999 (with an upgrade bonus of Rs. 13,000), down from the original price of Rs. 74,999. Customers can also avail cashback of Rs. 13,000 on select bank cards. Similarly, the 256GB storage variant of Galaxy S24+ will be available for Rs. 64,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 99,999

Last year's Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at a deal price of Rs. 74,999 for the 256GB version, down from the original launch price of Rs. 1,24,999. In addition, the 128GB storage model of Galaxy S23 is available at Rs. 38,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 74,999. The base 128GB variant of Galaxy S23 FE is being sold for Rs. 29,999, instead of the actual release price tag of Rs. 54,999.

Samsung's Black Friday sale is already live on Samsung India's website, offline stores, Flipkart, Amazon and other retail partners. 

 

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display with QHD+ resolution
  • Very good performance
  • Good cameras all around
  • Great build quality
  • 12GB RAM
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Heats up under heavy use
  • No auto-focus in ultra-wide camera
  • No fast charger in box
  • Battery life is not great
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor deca-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung's Black Friday Sale Brings Big Discounts on Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S24 Series, More
