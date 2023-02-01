Poco is all set to launch the Poco X5 series in India. The Chinese manufacturer announced this week that the Poco X5 series, which is expected to include a base model and a Pro variant, will launch on February 6. The upcoming Poco smartphones had earlier also been spotted on several certification websites, indicating an imminent release. While several leaks and reports about the phones have already surfaced in recent weeks, Poco has now officially confirmed a few specifications for the Poco X5 Pro 5G. Additionally, a recent leak has also revealed the design and specifications for the vanilla Poco X5 5G ahead of its release.

Poco has tweeted out some key specifications for the Pro variant in the Poco X5 series. The Poco X5 Pro 5G is confirmed to feature Snapdragon 778G SoC. The phone will also sport a 120Hz Xfinity AMOLED display. Additionally, the Poco X5 Pro 5G will include a 108-megapixel main camera.

Aside from these key specifications, Poco has also posted the AnTuTu score of 545,093 points for the handset. While the company hasn't yet provided any official information on the vanilla Poco X5 5G, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), has tweeted alleged marketing material for the Poco X5 5G, which details the design and specifications for the smartphone. The handset is seen in at least three colour variants of silver, blue and green. The triple rear camera unit is placed on a black, rectangular, island-like module.

Exclusive: POCO X5 5G marketing material with specs.



-Snapdragon 695 processor

-6.67", AMOLED, 2400x1080 resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate

-48MP Main + 8MP Wide-Angle + 2MP Macro

-13MP Selfie

-5000mAh battery

-33W charging with MMT tech



(1/2)#POCOX55G pic.twitter.com/M9g5jKLyaY — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) January 31, 2023

The marketing material cited in the tweet also suggests the Poco X5 5G will come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1,080x2,400 resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will also likely offer a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 1200nits of brightness, it adds. It will also have a contrast ratio of 4500000:1, 100% DCI P3, and will be Low Blue Light certified, according to the tweet.

As per the leak, the upcoming smartphone device by Poco will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset. The triple rear camera set-up of the Poco X5 5G is expected to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens, according to the leak. The front camera, housed in a punch-hole slot, features a 13-megapixel lens, the leak suggests.

In the battery section, the upcoming Poco X5 device is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery and is likely to support 33W fast charging with MMT tech, according to the tweet.

An earlier report of the Poco X5 5G appearing on a Hungarian retail site suggested that the phone could run MIUI 13 for POCO based on Android 11, and support Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC connectivity.

According to a previous report, the Poco X5 Pro 5G, confirmed to launch in India on February 6, will offer three configurations – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The Poco X5 series will be unveiled at 5.30 PM IST on launch day. The phones will also make their global launch on the same day.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.