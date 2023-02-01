Technology News
The Poco X5 Pro 5G is reportedly expected to launch in India in three storage variants — 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 February 2023 12:04 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X5 Pro 5G is expected to launch as the successor to the Poco X4 Pro 5G

Highlights
  • Poco X5 series was teased last year by the company’s India head
  • The company confirmed its global release date as February 6
  • The series will offer a base and a Pro variant

Poco is all set to launch the Poco X5 series in India. The Chinese manufacturer announced this week that the Poco X5 series, which is expected to include a base model and a Pro variant, will launch on February 6. The upcoming Poco smartphones had earlier also been spotted on several certification websites, indicating an imminent release. While several leaks and reports about the phones have already surfaced in recent weeks, Poco has now officially confirmed a few specifications for the Poco X5 Pro 5G. Additionally, a recent leak has also revealed the design and specifications for the vanilla Poco X5 5G ahead of its release.

Poco has tweeted out some key specifications for the Pro variant in the Poco X5 series. The Poco X5 Pro 5G is confirmed to feature Snapdragon 778G SoC. The phone will also sport a 120Hz Xfinity AMOLED display. Additionally, the Poco X5 Pro 5G will include a 108-megapixel main camera.

Aside from these key specifications, Poco has also posted the AnTuTu score of 545,093 points for the handset. While the company hasn't yet provided any official information on the vanilla Poco X5 5G, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), has tweeted alleged marketing material for the Poco X5 5G, which details the design and specifications for the smartphone. The handset is seen in at least three colour variants of silver, blue and green. The triple rear camera unit is placed on a black, rectangular, island-like module.

The marketing material cited in the tweet also suggests the Poco X5 5G will come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1,080x2,400 resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will also likely offer a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 1200nits of brightness, it adds. It will also have a contrast ratio of 4500000:1, 100% DCI P3, and will be Low Blue Light certified, according to the tweet.

As per the leak, the upcoming smartphone device by Poco will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset. The triple rear camera set-up of the Poco X5 5G is expected to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens, according to the leak. The front camera, housed in a punch-hole slot, features a 13-megapixel lens, the leak suggests.

In the battery section, the upcoming Poco X5 device is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery and is likely to support 33W fast charging with MMT tech, according to the tweet.

An earlier report of the Poco X5 5G appearing on a Hungarian retail site suggested that the phone could run MIUI 13 for POCO based on Android 11, and support Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC connectivity.

According to a previous report, the Poco X5 Pro 5G, confirmed to launch in India on February 6, will offer three configurations – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The Poco X5 series will be unveiled at 5.30 PM IST on launch day. The phones will also make their global launch on the same day.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
