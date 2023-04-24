Realme 11 series is confirmed to debut in May. However, the company has not given a launch date for the upcoming series. Realme is expected to launch multiple phones in the lineup. The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G will likely sit at the top of the upcoming Realme 11 series. The company is expected to pack in some premium hardware. The handset's design details have now surfaced online ahead of its official launch. A tipster has leaked alleged live images of the phone's rear panel design.

Tipster WHYLAB took to Weibo to upload alleged live images of the upcoming Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. The images suggest the design of the rear panel, which is seen to have a massive circular camera module. The phone seems to get a dual-tone rear panel design. The beige rear panel is seen with a gold-coloured vertical strip running down the camera module. The rear panel appears curved towards the edges, but the frame is likely to be flat.

Some key specifications of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G have also leaked recently. The phone is said to feature an upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series SoC under the hood. There could be a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 100W fast charging out-of-the-box.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is said to get a massive upgrade in the camera department. The phone could feature a triple-camera setup on the back. The company has already hinted at a dedicated Moon mode. However, it is unknown if there will be a dedicated telephoto lens for the same. As per some rumours, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G will have a 200-megapixel main camera sensor. It could be paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the phone is said to feature a 16-megapixel front camera.

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is likely to sport a curved-edge display. It could feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to run Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. It is tipped to weigh about 183g and measure 161.6x73.9x8.2mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.