Technology News

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Design Leaked via Live Images; May Sport Circular Camera Module

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is likely to launch in May.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 April 2023 11:24 IST
Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Design Leaked via Live Images; May Sport Circular Camera Module

Photo Credit: Weibo/ @WHYLAB

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G will debut as a successor to the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G

Highlights
  • Realme 11 Pro+ 5G could feature a triple rear camera setup
  • The phone is tipped to come with up to 100W fast charging support
  • It is likely to launch later this year in India

Realme 11 series is confirmed to debut in May. However, the company has not given a launch date for the upcoming series. Realme is expected to launch multiple phones in the lineup. The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G will likely sit at the top of the upcoming Realme 11 series. The company is expected to pack in some premium hardware. The handset's design details have now surfaced online ahead of its official launch. A tipster has leaked alleged live images of the phone's rear panel design.

Tipster WHYLAB took to Weibo to upload alleged live images of the upcoming Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. The images suggest the design of the rear panel, which is seen to have a massive circular camera module. The phone seems to get a dual-tone rear panel design. The beige rear panel is seen with a gold-coloured vertical strip running down the camera module. The rear panel appears curved towards the edges, but the frame is likely to be flat.

Some key specifications of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G have also leaked recently. The phone is said to feature an upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series SoC under the hood. There could be a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 100W fast charging out-of-the-box.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is said to get a massive upgrade in the camera department. The phone could feature a triple-camera setup on the back. The company has already hinted at a dedicated Moon mode. However, it is unknown if there will be a dedicated telephoto lens for the same. As per some rumours, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G will have a 200-megapixel main camera sensor. It could be paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the phone is said to feature a 16-megapixel front camera.

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is likely to sport a curved-edge display. It could feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to run Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. It is tipped to weigh about 183g and measure 161.6x73.9x8.2mm.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 11 Pro Plus live images, Realme 11 Pro Plus Specifications, Realme 11 Pro Plus
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
Twitter's Blue Tick Seemingly Back for Several Accounts With Millions of Followers
Bitcoin Falls to $27,000 Over Weekend, Ether Value Also Recedes Amid Market Uncertainty

Related Stories

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Design Leaked via Live Images; May Sport Circular Camera Module
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel Fold Price, Specifications, Hands-On Video Leaked: Check Here
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 May Support These Charging Speeds
  3. Arm to Reportedly Start Manufacturing Its Own Semiconductor: Details
  4. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Live Images Leak Design and Features: See Here
  5. Twitter's Blue Tick Restored for Several Accounts With Millions of Followers
  6. Poco F5 India Launch Teased: All You Need to Know
  7. iQoo Z7 5G Review: Best Smartphone Under Rs. 20,000?
  8. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Specifications Leak via Geekbench Listing: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Falls to $27,000 Over Weekend, Ether Value Also Recedes Amid Market Uncertainty
  2. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Design Leaked via Live Images; May Sport Circular Camera Module
  3. Google Pixel Fold Price, Specifications, Availability, Hands-On Video Leak Ahead of I/O Event
  4. Twitter's Blue Tick Seemingly Back for Several Accounts With Millions of Followers
  5. Tamil Film Pathu Thala, Starring Silambarasan, Coming to Prime Video on April 27
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Charging Specifications Listed on Certification Website
  7. Arm to Reportedly Start Manufacturing Its Own Semiconductor Chips for Smartphones, Laptops, More
  8. ChatGPT Performs Worse Than Students at Accounting Exams, Struggles With Mathematical Process
  9. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai Reaps $226 Million Compensation in 2022 Amid Layoffs
  10. Honor MagicBook X14 (2023), Honor MagicBook X16 (2023) With Intel Core i5 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.