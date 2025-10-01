Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features

Realme 15 Pro 5G will come with a box inspired by the Dragon Egg Wooden Box from Daenerys Targaryen.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 October 2025 13:01 IST
Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Realme

The upcoming Realme handset is confirmed to feature customised Ice and Fire UI themes

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition will come with cosmetic changes
  • Custom Ice and Fire UI themes reflect House Stark and Targaryen
  • Specifications will remain the same as the standard Realme 15 Pro 5G
Advertisement

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition will be launched in India and other markets next week, the company announced on Wednesday. The handset will arrive as a limited-edition variant of the Realme 15 Pro 5G. It is teased to have cosmetic changes compared to the standard variant. Recently surfaced images on social media suggest stylised design and nano-engraved motifs. The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition will have custom UI themes inspired by HBO's Game of Thrones, which ran for eight seasons.

Realme 15 Pro 5G India Launch Date

The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition will be launched on October 8 at 2:30pm IST, the company announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter). It will come in a limited edition gift box, which Realme says is inspired by the Dragon Egg Wooden Box from Daenerys Targaryen, a fictional character in the popular HBO series.

The box will include a miniaturised replica of Westeros, an Iron Throne-inspired phone stand, and collectable cards featuring insignias of the houses.

As part of the cosmetic changes, the upcoming Realme handset is confirmed to feature customised Ice and Fire UI themes, inspired by House Stark and House Targaryen, respectively, from the show Game of Thrones.

There will be no changes in terms of features and specifications of the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition in comparison to the standard variant.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme 15 Pro 5G comes with a 6.8-inch 1.5K (2,800×1,280 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,500Hz instant touch sampling rate, up to 6,500 nits local peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.

For optics, the Realme 15 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It is claimed to have IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition, Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition, Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition India Launch, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on 55-inch Smart TVs Under Rs. 35,000

Related Stories

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Stream Sivakarthikeyan's Online
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ With 7,040mAh Battery Launched
  3. Nothing OS 4.0 With New Features Is Available for These Nothing Phones
  4. Amazon Event Roundup: Here's Every Device Amazon Launched at Its Event
  5. Oppo A6 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price, Features
  6. Realme 15x 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Holds Firm as Crypto Traders Look to Seasonal ‘Uptober’ Rally
  2. Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta Released With AI Usage Dashboard, Essential Apps: Check Eligible Models, How to Register
  3. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Realme 15x 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications
  5. Powerbeats Fit Launched in India With IPX4 Rating, Up to 30 Hours Total Playback Time
  6. Amazon Event Roundup: Amazon Launches Fire TV Stick 4K Select, Omni QLED Series, New Kindle Scribe and Echo Devices
  7. Google’s AI Mode Updated With Ability to Show AI-Generated Visual Results
  8. OpenAI Introduces Sora 2 Video Generation AI Model, Launches New TikTok-Like Social App
  9. Apple's iPad Pro With M5 Chip Spotted in Unboxing Video; Design, Specifications Leaked
  10. Nothing Launches Essential AI Suite for Creating Personalised Apps; First Step Towards AI-Native OS, Says Carl Pei
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »