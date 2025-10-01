Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition will be launched in India and other markets next week, the company announced on Wednesday. The handset will arrive as a limited-edition variant of the Realme 15 Pro 5G. It is teased to have cosmetic changes compared to the standard variant. Recently surfaced images on social media suggest stylised design and nano-engraved motifs. The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition will have custom UI themes inspired by HBO's Game of Thrones, which ran for eight seasons.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition will be launched on October 8 at 2:30pm IST, the company announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter). It will come in a limited edition gift box, which Realme says is inspired by the Dragon Egg Wooden Box from Daenerys Targaryen, a fictional character in the popular HBO series.

The box will include a miniaturised replica of Westeros, an Iron Throne-inspired phone stand, and collectable cards featuring insignias of the houses.

As part of the cosmetic changes, the upcoming Realme handset is confirmed to feature customised Ice and Fire UI themes, inspired by House Stark and House Targaryen, respectively, from the show Game of Thrones.

There will be no changes in terms of features and specifications of the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition in comparison to the standard variant.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme 15 Pro 5G comes with a 6.8-inch 1.5K (2,800×1,280 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,500Hz instant touch sampling rate, up to 6,500 nits local peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.

For optics, the Realme 15 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It is claimed to have IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.