Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on 55-inch Smart TVs Under Rs. 35,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 started on September 23
SBI card holders can get another 10 percent discount on transactions
Shoppers can also use the no-cost EMI option for select products
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 entered its eighth day on Wednesday. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant's largest sale of the year arrives during the festive season of the country and brings lucrative discounts on a wide range of product categories. Some of these categories include smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, speakers, gaming consoles, laptops, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. If you are in the market for a new 55-inch smart TV, you can find options from brands such as Sony, Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, and more with big discounts.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Offers
During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, shoppers can get direct platform-based discounts on a large number of products. But there are ways for users to reduce the effective cost of their purchases even further. SBI credit and debit card holders can avail of another 10 percent discount on the bill value while making transactions, as long as their bill value reaches the minimum requirement. Additionally, to spread out their expenses, shoppers can also take advantage of the no-cost EMI option available with select products.
