Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 entered its eighth day on Wednesday. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant's largest sale of the year arrives during the festive season of the country and brings lucrative discounts on a wide range of product categories. Some of these categories include smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, speakers, gaming consoles, laptops, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. If you are in the market for a new 55-inch smart TV, you can find options from brands such as Sony, Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, and more with big discounts.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Offers

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, shoppers can get direct platform-based discounts on a large number of products. But there are ways for users to reduce the effective cost of their purchases even further. SBI credit and debit card holders can avail of another 10 percent discount on the bill value while making transactions, as long as their bill value reaches the minimum requirement. Additionally, to spread out their expenses, shoppers can also take advantage of the no-cost EMI option available with select products.

Here, we have curated the list of the best deals on 55-inch smart TVs from brands such as Sony, LG, Samsung, and Xiaomi. If you're interested in PC peripherals instead, you can find the top offers on mechanical keyboards here, and the biggest discounts on gaming headsets under Rs. 5,000 here.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on 55-inch Smart TVs Under Rs. 35,000

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.