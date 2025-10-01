Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on 55-inch Smart TVs Under Rs. 35,000

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, the 55-inch VW Pro Series smart TV is priced at Rs. 24,999.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 October 2025 12:56 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 brings discounts on smart TVs from Xiaomi, TCL, and Hisense

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 started on September 23
  • SBI card holders can get another 10 percent discount on transactions
  • Shoppers can also use the no-cost EMI option for select products
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 entered its eighth day on Wednesday. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant's largest sale of the year arrives during the festive season of the country and brings lucrative discounts on a wide range of product categories. Some of these categories include smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, speakers, gaming consoles, laptops, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. If you are in the market for a new 55-inch smart TV, you can find options from brands such as Sony, Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, and more with big discounts.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Offers

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, shoppers can get direct platform-based discounts on a large number of products. But there are ways for users to reduce the effective cost of their purchases even further. SBI credit and debit card holders can avail of another 10 percent discount on the bill value while making transactions, as long as their bill value reaches the minimum requirement. Additionally, to spread out their expenses, shoppers can also take advantage of the no-cost EMI option available with select products.

Here, we have curated the list of the best deals on 55-inch smart TVs from brands such as Sony, LG, Samsung, and Xiaomi. If you're interested in PC peripherals instead, you can find the top offers on mechanical keyboards here, and the biggest discounts on gaming headsets under Rs. 5,000 here.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on 55-inch Smart TVs Under Rs. 35,000

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Xiaomi FX Pro QLED Rs. 62,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Here
VW Pro Series Rs. 59,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Here
Acer G Plus Series Rs. 2,17,590 Rs. 26,999 Buy Here
Hisense E6N Series Rs. 53,999 Rs. 29,499 Buy Here
Vu Vibe Series Rs. 60,000 Rs. 32,249 Buy Here
Onida Nexg Series Rs. 42,390 Rs. 27,647 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, Amazon sale, Amazon, Smart TV, Xiaomi, TCL, VW, Vu, Hisense
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme 15x 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications

