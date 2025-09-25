Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Tipped to Launch First Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Phone; Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Powered Handsets to Launch in October

OnePlus Tipped to Launch First Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Phone; Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-Powered Handsets to Launch in October

The Xiaomi 17 series will be the first smartphones to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC in China.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 September 2025 13:51 IST
OnePlus Tipped to Launch First Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Phone; Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-Powered Handsets to Launch in October

The OnePlus 13 (pictured) successor will debut with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 series may debut first with the new Qualcomm chip this month
  • Realme GT 8 Pro and Red Magic 11 Pro may also use the new chip
  • It offers 23 percent more performance and 20 percent better efficiency
Advertisement

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset was launched at its annual event on Wednesday, and handsets powered by the new flagship chip are expected to hit the market in the coming days. As per a tipster, OnePlus will become the first handset maker globally to introduce a smartphone with Qualcomm's purported 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, which is expected to sit below the Elite model. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 series is set to launch in China on Thursday with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, and the iQOO 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, Red Magic 11 Pro series, and several other flagship handsets are expected to make their debut in October.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Phones Launching Soon

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset will launch in global markets in September with the upcoming Xiaomi 17 series. The lineup is expected to include three models — Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, all powered by Qualcomm's new flagship SoC. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 series will debut in China on Thursday, but there is no word on plans for a global release.dcs oneplus 15 weibo OnePlus 15

Meanwhile, the tipster claims that OnePlus will launch the first phone in global markets with a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. It is currently unclear whether this handset will be the successor to the OnePlus 13R, which is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The tipster also revealed several upcoming smartphones that are likely to launch in October, powered by the newly unveiled Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The first batch of devices may include the Honor Magic 8 series, iQOO 15, Redmi K90 series, OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, Red Magic 11 Pro, and the Nubia Z80 Ultra.

Notably, most of the aforementioned models are expected to be limited to the Chinese market and may not be available globally.

As per Qualcomm, the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor brings several upgrades over the existing Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It is built on a 64-bit architecture based on TSMC's 3-nanometre fabrication process (N3P). The SoC offers up to 23 percent better performance and 20 percent improved efficiency compared to its predecessor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, OnePlus 15, Xiaomi 17, Realme GT 8 Pro
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Launches Search Live in AI Mode With Video, Voice Search Support: How to Use the New Feature
YouTube Expands AI-Powered Age Estimation Tool, Tightens Restrictions on Several Accounts

Related Stories

OnePlus Tipped to Launch First Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Phone; Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-Powered Handsets to Launch in October
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Sale 2025: These Are the Best Deals on Budget Projectors
  2. Xiaomi Pad Mini With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  3. Xiaomi 15T Pro With Dimensity 9400+ Launched Alongside Xiaomi 15T
  4. Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition Launched in India: See Price, Features
  5. Redmi Pad 2 Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC Launched: See Price, Features
  6. Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Series With 4K Displays Debuts in Three Sizes
  7. YouTube's AI Age Estimation Tool Is Now Restricting User Accounts
  8. OnePlus May Launch the First Global Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Drops Below $112,000 Ahead of $22.6 Billion Futures Expiry
  2. Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition Launched in India With Temperature-Sensitive Colour Changing Rear Panel
  3. OnePlus Tipped to Launch First Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Phone; Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-Powered Handsets to Launch in October
  4. YouTube Expands AI-Powered Age Estimation Tool, Tightens Restrictions on Several Accounts
  5. Google Launches Search Live in AI Mode With Video, Voice Search Support: How to Use the New Feature
  6. iOS 26.1 Beta Hints at Better Support for Other Smartwatches; Testers Get Access to New Apple Music Gestures
  7. Microsoft Adds OpenAI-Rival Anthropic’s Claude AI Models to Copilot
  8. Apple Explains Reason Behind 'Scratchgate' Issue on iPhone 17 Pro Demo Units
  9. CMF by Nothing to Operate as Independent Subsidiary With Manufacturing, Operations Based in India
  10. Marvel's Wolverine Gets Visceral Gameplay Trailer at State of Play, Sets Fall 2026 Launch Window
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »