Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition may have the same specifications as the standard model, but with several cosmetic changes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 October 2025 06:00 IST
Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 15 Pro GOT Edition Launching Today: It is confirmed to have custom Ice and Fire UI themes

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The handset is a limited edition variant of the standard Realme 15 Pro 5G
  • The phone may feature black-gold styling with House Targaryen motifs
  • It may have a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC
Advertisement

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition is all set to be launched in India and the global markets today (September 27). The handset will arrive as a limited edition variant of the standard Realme 15 Pro 5G. It is expected to be equipped with the same set of features and specifications but with several cosmetic changes, inspired by HBO's Game of Thrones show, which ran for eight seasons. Ahead of launch, the company has revealed quite a few details about the handset.

From expected price in India to specifications, here is all you need to know about the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition ahead of its launch in India today.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition India Launch Details

The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition will be launched today at 2:30 pm IST. The company has announced that it will host a dedicated livestream for the handset's launch on its official website, YouTube channel, and social media handles.

Alternatively, you can also watch the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition launch event live via the video player embedded below.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition Price in India, Availability (Expected)

As per reports, the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition could be priced slightly higher than the standard model, due to its limited edition nature.

For reference, the Realme 15 Pro 5G price in India begins at Rs. 31,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Its top-end 12GB + 512GB configuration costs Rs. 38,999.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition Features and Specifications (Expected)

In terms of design, the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition is expected to feature black and gold styling. Leaked images on social media hint towards decorative lens rings around each of the three lenses, Game of Thrones branding in the camera deco, and nano-engraved motifs. Meanwhile, the bottom half of the phone may have the sigil of House Targaryen, signified by the three-headed dragon.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition is expected to sport an identical display to the standard model. The Realme 15 Pro 5G has a 6.8-inch 1.5K (2,800×1,280 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2,500Hz instant touch sampling rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and is claimed to deliver up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness.

The handset is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. Like the standard variant, the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition may run on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

For optics, the Realme 15 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It features a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The limited edition variant is speculated to have the same camera setup.

Connectivity options on the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition could include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and USB Type-C. It is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition, Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition Price, Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition Specifications, Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition Launch, Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI DevDay 2025: From ChatGPT Apps to AgentKit for Developers, Here's Everything You Need to Know
Vivo V60e First Impressions

Related Stories

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Feature These Displays, Cameras
  2. Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Debut With OriginOS 6, Thickness Revealed
  3. Nothing Brings Call Recording to Its Smartphones, But There's a Catch
  4. HMD Touch 4G Launched in India With 3.2-Inch Display: Price, Features
  5. Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Beta 2 for iPhone With These New Features
  6. Moto G06 Power With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India : See Price, Features
  7. Vivo V60e With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications
  2. NASA’s Juno Probe Faces Silence as Mission Ends Amid Government Shutdown
  3. Perseverance Spots Possible Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Over Martian Sky
  4. Tiny Asteroid 2025 TF Zooms Past Earth Undetected, Closer Than Satellites
  5. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release Revealed: Everything We Know About the Game of Thrones Prequel
  6. RBI to Introduce Pilot for Deposit Tokenisation Using CBDC Layer: Report
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended by a Day Till October 9
  8. MeitY's IndiaAI Mission Taps Five Projects to Drive Safe, Trusted AI in the Country
  9. FIFA World Cup Ticket NFTs Face Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority’s Scrutiny
  10. Navi UPI Unveils Biometric-Based Payments for iOS, Android at Global Fintech Festival 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »