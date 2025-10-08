Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition is all set to be launched in India and the global markets today (September 27). The handset will arrive as a limited edition variant of the standard Realme 15 Pro 5G. It is expected to be equipped with the same set of features and specifications but with several cosmetic changes, inspired by HBO's Game of Thrones show, which ran for eight seasons. Ahead of launch, the company has revealed quite a few details about the handset.

From expected price in India to specifications, here is all you need to know about the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition ahead of its launch in India today.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition India Launch Details

The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition will be launched today at 2:30 pm IST. The company has announced that it will host a dedicated livestream for the handset's launch on its official website, YouTube channel, and social media handles.

Alternatively, you can also watch the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition launch event live via the video player embedded below.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition Price in India, Availability (Expected)

As per reports, the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition could be priced slightly higher than the standard model, due to its limited edition nature.

For reference, the Realme 15 Pro 5G price in India begins at Rs. 31,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Its top-end 12GB + 512GB configuration costs Rs. 38,999.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition Features and Specifications (Expected)

In terms of design, the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition is expected to feature black and gold styling. Leaked images on social media hint towards decorative lens rings around each of the three lenses, Game of Thrones branding in the camera deco, and nano-engraved motifs. Meanwhile, the bottom half of the phone may have the sigil of House Targaryen, signified by the three-headed dragon.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition is expected to sport an identical display to the standard model. The Realme 15 Pro 5G has a 6.8-inch 1.5K (2,800×1,280 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2,500Hz instant touch sampling rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and is claimed to deliver up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness.

The handset is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. Like the standard variant, the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition may run on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

For optics, the Realme 15 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It features a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The limited edition variant is speculated to have the same camera setup.

Connectivity options on the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition could include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and USB Type-C. It is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.