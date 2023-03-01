Technology News

Realme C55 Tipped To Launch on March 7 Globally, Specifications Leaked

Realme C55 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 March 2023 13:30 IST
Realme C55 Tipped To Launch on March 7 Globally, Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: Twitter/passionategeekz

The Realme C55 leaked teaser is shown in Sunshower colour

Highlights
  • Realme C55 may likely launch in India later this year
  • The phone is said to feature a 64-megapixel AI Camera
  • Realme C55 could come with 33W SUPERVOOC charge support

Realme has recently made headlines for reportedly working on designing a front-facing display notch component that looks to be similar to the Dynamic Island element on the iPhone 14 Pro series. According to the latest rumour, Realme could be one of the first brands to create its own version of Apple's Dynamic Island. Alongside this "Mini Capsule," Realme is also reportedly working on a new device called the Realme C55. A teaser video of the same was leaked recently and now a tipster has suggested the likely launch date and expected specifications of the purported device.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) suggested in a tweet that the Realme C55 is expected to launch globally on March 7 and go on sale starting March 8. He added that the model is likely to launch in India later this year. He also hinted at a few key specifications that the purported Realme device may arrive with.

As per the tipster, the Realme C55 could feature a 64-megapixel AI Camera as its primary sensor among the likely dual rear camera setup of the device. The model is expected to launch in a single configuration of 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, according to the leak, which added that the upcoming Realme C55 may also feature 16GB Dynamic RAM.

Tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, the rumoured Realme C55 is also expected to support 33W SUPERVOOC charging and come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

Attached to the tweet, is a leaked promotional image of the Realme C55 handset, which suggests that the device will be available in a Sunshower colour. Another leak by Price Baba suggests that the Realme C55 smartphone will also be available in a Black colour variant.

The second leak also offered design renders of the upcoming smartphone, and suggests that the Realme C55 may be the company's first C-series phone with a punch-hole display. As seen in the leaked images cited in the report, the back of the model mostly has a matte finish with only a glossy bit around the dual-camera unit. The handset is also seen sporting a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

A promotional video, recently leaked by the same tipster, also showed the two separate rear camera modules of the purported Realme C55. The short 10-second clip also showed the power button on the left edge of the device as having a fingerprint scanner. Overall, the design appears similar to that of the Redmi 10 4G smartphone that launched in February 2022.

Another earlier leak from YouTuber Official Complete Selular, cited in a report by Gizmochina suggests a lot of important specifications of the Realme C55, which is said to have a thick top and bottom bezel, with a USB Type-C port at the bottom with a 3.5mm audio jack and speaker grille.

This report suggested that the Realme C55 will feature a 6.52-inch LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It was also the first to hint that the device will likely be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor and could come with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage.

The smartphone was also expected to feature a dual-rear camera system in this report led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel auxiliary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The report added that the phone is expected to run Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme C55

Realme C55

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Realme C55, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 With Top-End MediaTek SoCs, 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
Panasonic LUMIX S5 II First Impressions: A Worthy Contender?
Realme C55 Tipped To Launch on March 7 Globally, Specifications Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Pro Gets Price Cut in India: Check New Price
  2. Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 Goes Official in India
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Renders Hint at a Buttonless Design
  4. Realme GT 3 With 240W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Details
  5. Here’s When Android Phones Will Get the eSIM Transfer Feature
  6. Nothing Phone 2 to Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series Processor
  7. Vivo V27 Pro Is Expected to Debut in India at This Price: Details
  8. Xiaomi 13 Pro to Go on Sale in India At This Price: Details
  9. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Smartwatch Launched at MWC 2023
  10. OnePlus Ace 2V Confirmed to Launch on This Date; Colour Options Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C55 Tipped To Launch on March 7 Globally, Specifications Leaked
  2. Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 With Top-End MediaTek SoCs, 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Nothing Phone 2 to Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series Processor: All Details
  4. Google to Introduce eSIM Transfer Feature for Android Phones Later This Year: All Details
  5. Bitcoin Continues to Trade in Small Losses, Stablecoins Record Dips
  6. Realme GT 3 With 240W Fast Charging Support, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Xiaomi 12 Pro Gets Price Cut in India After Xiaomi 13 Pro Launch: New Price and Offers
  8. Apple Supplier Foxlink Investigating Cause of Fire, Working to Resume Production at Indian Plant
  9. India Cut Internet Access 84 Times in 2022, Recorded Most Shutdowns in World Fifth Year in a Row: Report
  10. EU Antitrust Regulators Narrow Charges Against Apple Over App Store Rules, Drop In-App Payments Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.