Realme has recently made headlines for reportedly working on designing a front-facing display notch component that looks to be similar to the Dynamic Island element on the iPhone 14 Pro series. According to the latest rumour, Realme could be one of the first brands to create its own version of Apple's Dynamic Island. Alongside this "Mini Capsule," Realme is also reportedly working on a new device called the Realme C55. A teaser video of the same was leaked recently and now a tipster has suggested the likely launch date and expected specifications of the purported device.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) suggested in a tweet that the Realme C55 is expected to launch globally on March 7 and go on sale starting March 8. He added that the model is likely to launch in India later this year. He also hinted at a few key specifications that the purported Realme device may arrive with.

As per the tipster, the Realme C55 could feature a 64-megapixel AI Camera as its primary sensor among the likely dual rear camera setup of the device. The model is expected to launch in a single configuration of 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, according to the leak, which added that the upcoming Realme C55 may also feature 16GB Dynamic RAM.

Tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, the rumoured Realme C55 is also expected to support 33W SUPERVOOC charging and come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

Attached to the tweet, is a leaked promotional image of the Realme C55 handset, which suggests that the device will be available in a Sunshower colour. Another leak by Price Baba suggests that the Realme C55 smartphone will also be available in a Black colour variant.

The second leak also offered design renders of the upcoming smartphone, and suggests that the Realme C55 may be the company's first C-series phone with a punch-hole display. As seen in the leaked images cited in the report, the back of the model mostly has a matte finish with only a glossy bit around the dual-camera unit. The handset is also seen sporting a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

A promotional video, recently leaked by the same tipster, also showed the two separate rear camera modules of the purported Realme C55. The short 10-second clip also showed the power button on the left edge of the device as having a fingerprint scanner. Overall, the design appears similar to that of the Redmi 10 4G smartphone that launched in February 2022.

Another earlier leak from YouTuber Official Complete Selular, cited in a report by Gizmochina suggests a lot of important specifications of the Realme C55, which is said to have a thick top and bottom bezel, with a USB Type-C port at the bottom with a 3.5mm audio jack and speaker grille.

This report suggested that the Realme C55 will feature a 6.52-inch LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It was also the first to hint that the device will likely be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor and could come with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage.

The smartphone was also expected to feature a dual-rear camera system in this report led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel auxiliary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The report added that the phone is expected to run Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

