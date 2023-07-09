Samsung Galaxy M34 was launched in India on July 7 under the price range of Rs. 20,000. The smartphone, successor to Galaxy M33, runs on Android 13-based One UI 5. It is powered by a Exynos 1280 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Two days before the launch of Samsung's smartphone, OnePlus hosted its Summer Launch event, where the Chinese company release the OnePlus Nord CE 3. With a triple camera setup, this handset from OnePlus packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

As we compare and analyse the Samsung Galaxy M34 vs OnePlus Nord CE 3, here is a guide on the differences and similarities between the two smartphones launched in the same week.

Samsung Galaxy M34 vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 price in India

The South Korean tech giant has released two RAM configurations for the Samsung Galaxy M34. The base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes at a price of Rs. 16,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is marked at Rs. 18,999. The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale starting July 15 as part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale. It will also be available for purchase on the company's official website.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3, also has two configurations to offer. While the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 26,999, the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB variant will cost Rs. 28,999. The smartphone will be available for sale in India in August.

The colour options for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 are limited which include Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M34 comes in Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue colour ways.

Samsung Galaxy M34 vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications

Both handsets, released two days apart, run Android 13-based OS. While the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M34 5G runs on One UI 5, OnePlus Nord CE 3 runs on OxygenOS 13.1 out-of-the-box. There is a slight difference when it comes to display as the Samsung smartphone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED display, and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 sports a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display, both with 120Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM, whereas the OnePlus handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

Talking about camera specifications, both handsets sport a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera and includes a 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 13-megapixel camera with the Samsung Galaxy M34, while OnePlus Nord CE 3 gets a 16-megapixel sensor.

In terms of battery, OnePlus Nord CE 3 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. Samsung Galaxy M34, on the other hand, is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

