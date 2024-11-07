Technology News
Realme GT 7 Pro to Get GT Mode 2.0, AI Gaming Features Claimed to Deliver 120FPS Gameplay

Realme GT 7 Pro will be available in Mars Design and Galaxy Grey colours in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 November 2024 13:30 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 Pro debuted in China earlier this week
  • It is teased to support AAC games
  • Realme GT 7 Pro is backed by a 6,500mAh battery
Realme is all set to launch its Realme GT 7 Pro in India on November 26 as the country's first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone. As we wait for the formal reveal, the Chinese tech brand announced it will introduce the GT Mode 2.0 at the same event. Realme has not detailed this feature yet, but the phone is also slated to get AI Gaming features for enhancing the gaming experience. The Realme GT 7 Pro was launched in China earlier this week with a 6,500mAh battery,120W wired fast charging support, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main camera.

Through its X handle and via a press release, Realme India confirmed that it will announce GT Mode 2.0 on November 26 alongside the Realme GT 7 Pro. Further details about this mode are currently under wraps but it is presumably an AI-based gaming-focused feature. Realme claims that "GT Mode 2.0's AI power-saving frames keep you clutching wins like the G.O.A.T".

As per Realme, the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro will support up to 120 frames per second (fps) gameplay for MOBA games via AI Gaming Super Frame feature. It is teased to support AAC games and provide 60fps in role-playing games along with AI Gaming Super Resolution. Further, it is confirmed to be available in Mars Design and Galaxy Grey colourways.

Realme GT 7 Pro Price and Specifications

The Realme GT 7 Pro debuted in China earlier this week with a starting price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,800) for the 12GB + 512GB option. The Indian variant is expected to share specifications with its Chinese counterpart. 

In China, the Realme GT 7 Pro runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and sports a 6.78-inch 2K display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The phone has a triple rear camera unit including a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 1/1.95-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
ToxicPanda Banking Trojan Infects Over 1,500 Android Smartphones, Targets 16 Banks: Report
Assassin's Creed Shadows Will Take 'New Direction' With Modern-Day Story, Says Ubisoft
