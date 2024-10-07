Samsung Galaxy A16 5G has been quietly listed online. The handset appears with a Key Island on the right edge housing the power button and volume rocker. It is listed to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and is promised to offer six years of OS upgrades and security updates. Meanwhile, a report has suggested the launch timeline of the Galaxy A16 5G in India. It is tipped to get a different chipset than the global variant.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Features

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is listed with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display offering a 90Hz refresh rate. It is listed with an octa-core chipset which is said to be the Exynos 1330 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 out-of-the-box and is promised to offer six years of OS upgrades alongside six years of security updates.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G will offer a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung's Galaxy A16 5G appears to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. The phone has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. Connectivity options include dual 5G, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch Timeline (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G has been tipped to launch in India in mid-October, according to a report by The Tech Outlook. The report adds that the Indian variant may launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. While previous leaks have revealed details about the Galaxy A16 4G, but there's still no information regarding its launch in India.

