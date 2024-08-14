Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE is said to be in the works as a watered-down version of the Galaxy S24. While early rumours suggested a possible summer launch, a report now states that the next Fan Edition phone will see the light of day in October. Additionally, Samsung could unveil the Galaxy A16 in December. The Galaxy S24 FE is speculated to ship with an Exynos 2400e SoC, One UI 6.1.1, and a 4,565mAh battery. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display.

Citing industry sources, ETNews reports that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy A16 in the second half of this year. The Galaxy S24 FE is likely to be unveiled globally in October, while the Galaxy A16 may go official in December.

The Galaxy S24 FE was earlier said to arrive in summer (June to August). Last year's Galaxy S23 FE was unveiled in October, roughly eight months after the launch of the Galaxy S23. Samsung is not following a consistent launch schedule for the FE phones. The Galaxy S22 FE didn't ship at all, and the Galaxy S21 FE arrived in January 2022, a month ahead of the Galaxy S22's launch.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications (Expected)

Leaks indicate that the Galaxy S24 FE will come with notable upgrades over its predecessor. It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch display with up to 1,900 nits of peak brightness and could run on the Exynos 2400e processor. It is likely to ship with One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 with several Galaxy AI features like Portrait Studio, Circle to Search, Generative Edit, and Sketch to Image.

The Galaxy S24 FE is said to pack a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide rear camera, and an 8-megapixel 3x optical zoom. For selfies, it might get a 10-megapixel front camera. It is expected to carry a 4,565mAh battery and the battery could provide up to 78 hours of music playback time and up to 29 hours of video playback time on a single charge.