Samsung Galaxy A06 may launch soon as a successor to the Galaxy A05, which was launched in India in November 2023. Recent leaks and reports have suggested the price range and key features of the purported handset. A tipster also leaked design renders of the Galaxy A06 that showed two colour options alongside the front and rear design of the rumoured phone. Now, the same tipster has shared another image that teases the Galaxy A06 in three additional colourways.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Design, Colour Options (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A06 is seen with a vertically arranged dual rear camera system alongside an LED flash unit, as per an image shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on X. Similar to the earlier design leak, this image also shows the handset with a vertical pinstriped finish. The phone appears in three colour options — black, gold, and silver.

Samsung Galaxy A06 leaked design render

Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A06 is seen with a flat display with a centred waterdrop notch for the front camera sensor. It has slim bezels with a relatively thicker chin. On the right edge of the handset, like in older leaks, the Key Island bump is prominently visible and holds the volume rocker and power button.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Features, Price (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A06 is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch LCD screen and ship with Android 14-based UI. It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The handset is expected to be priced around or below EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 18,200).

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A05 launched in India at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB variant was listed at Rs. 12,499. It is offered in black, light green, and silver colourways.