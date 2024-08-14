Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A06 Renders Surface Again; Suggests Three Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy A06 is expected to have a Key Island bump.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 August 2024 13:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy A06 Renders Surface Again; Suggests Three Colour Options

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A06 is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A05 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A06 is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The rumoured handset may come with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset
  • The Samsung Galaxy A06 could ship with Android 14-based UI
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A06 may launch soon as a successor to the Galaxy A05, which was launched in India in November 2023. Recent leaks and reports have suggested the price range and key features of the purported handset. A tipster also leaked design renders of the Galaxy A06 that showed two colour options alongside the front and rear design of the rumoured phone. Now, the same tipster has shared another image that teases the Galaxy A06 in three additional colourways.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Design, Colour Options (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A06 is seen with a vertically arranged dual rear camera system alongside an LED flash unit, as per an image shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on X. Similar to the earlier design leak, this image also shows the handset with a vertical pinstriped finish. The phone appears in three colour options — black, gold, and silver.

samsung galaxy a06 x evanblass inline galaxya06

Samsung Galaxy A06 leaked design render
Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

 

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A06 is seen with a flat display with a centred waterdrop notch for the front camera sensor. It has slim bezels with a relatively thicker chin. On the right edge of the handset, like in older leaks, the Key Island bump is prominently visible and holds the volume rocker and power button.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Features, Price (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A06 is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch LCD screen and ship with Android 14-based UI. It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The handset is expected to be priced around or below EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 18,200).

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A05 launched in India at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB variant was listed at Rs. 12,499. It is offered in black, light green, and silver colourways.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A06, Samsung Galaxy A06 Design, Samsung Galaxy A06 Features, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel 9 Series to Be Available via Walk-in Retail and Service Centres in India
US Considers Breaking Up Google in Rare Antitrust Move

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A06 Renders Surface Again; Suggests Three Colour Options
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Announces Price Cuts for Pixel 8 Pro and Other Older Models
  2. Google Pixel 9 Series to Go on Sale in India at These Walk-in Centres
  3. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL with AI Features Debut in India
  4. Here's When Xiaomi Could Release its Flagship Tablet With an OLED Display
  5. Pixel Watch 3 Launched in India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro 2: See Prices
  6. Pixel 9 Pro Fold With 8-Inch OLED Display, Launched in India at This Price
  7. Infinix InBook Air Pro+ Renders, Specifications Tipped
  8. Itel A50, Itel A50C With Unisoc T603 SoC Debut in India: Price, Features
  9. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 2.5K Display Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Crosses $61,000, Most Altcoins See Profits as Market Shows Signs of Stabilisation
  2. iQOO TWS 1e India Launch Set for August 21; Teased to Offer Up to 42 Hours of Battery Life
  3. Samsung Galaxy A06 Renders Surface Again; Suggests Three Colour Options
  4. Intel Sells Stake in Chip Designer Arm Holdings
  5. NASA Explains How Intense Geomagnetic Storms Lead to Stunning Auroras
  6. Reliance, Disney Said to Offer Concessions to Win Antitrust Nod for India Media Merger
  7. James Webb Telescope Captures First Image of Aligned Protostellar Outflows
  8. Developers Told Not to Expect Nintendo Switch 2 to Launch in Current Financial Year: Report
  9. Virtual Autopsy Shows 'Screaming Woman' Mummy Endured Agonising Death
  10. US Considers Breaking Up Google in Rare Antitrust Move
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »