Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset, Android 16 Listed on Geekbench

OnePlus 15 could be equipped with 16GB of RAM, according to a benchmark listing for the purported smartphone.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2025 12:16 IST
OnePlus 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset, Android 16 Listed on Geekbench

The OnePlus 15 was spotted with 16GB of RAM

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 could launch in China in October
  • OnePlus 15 might feature a triple rear camera setup
  • The handset might not sport a circular rear camera design
Advertisement

OnePlus 15, the company's purported successor to this year's flagship model, has been spotted on a benchmarking website, and the latest leak reveals the chipset expected to power the upcoming smartphone. The Chinese company's next flagship handset, is expected to launch in China in October, according to recent reports. This is not the first time that information regarding its chipset has surfaced online. The existing OnePlus 13 model is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon SoC that was unveiled in 2024.

OnePlus 15 Specifications (Expected)

A OnePlus smartphone, bearing the model number PLK110, has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking website. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), this model number belongs to the upcoming OnePlus 15. The phone appears with an octa core Qualcomm Armv8 chipset, which is said to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, which is expected to to be unveiled by Qualcomm in September.

This is in line with earlier leaks, which claimed that the OnePlus 15 would be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, said to be the company's next flagship chip. For reference, last year's OnePlus 13 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with an Adreno 830 GPU, and features up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 built-in storage.

The listing suggests that the chipset will have six efficiency cores (3.63GHz), and two performance cores (4.61GHz). The OnePlus 15, which was tested on the benchmarking website, featured 16GB of RAM. It scored 639 points for single-core performance and 1,871 points for multi-core performance. These are considerably low for a flagship chipset, but it could be due to the fact that the device is still in testing.

Another OnePlus handset was spotted on the same benchmarking platform with the model number PLC110. While it is unknown what phone this model number is linked to, it could be the Chinese variant of the OnePlus 15.

The handset was listed with the same octa-core chipset, with a slightly lower peak clock speed of 3.53GHz, and coupled with 12GB of RAM. Interestingly, the handset performed much better than the PLK110, scoring 1,818 points in single-core and 6,356 points in multi-core performance.

The OnePlus 15 is said to feature a camera configuration that is similar to the OnePlus 13, but the phone might come with a redesigned rear camera setup, moving away from the familiar circular rear camera island. The handset might feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. You can read more about leaks regarding the price, launch date, and other specifications of the OnePlus 15 here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15 specifications, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13 specifications, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Promotional Images

Related Stories

OnePlus 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset, Android 16 Listed on Geekbench
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Teams Up With TuneIn to Boost Radio Features
  2. BSNL BiTV 'Premium Pack' Announced With Over 25 OTT Platforms: Check Price
  3. Google's Phone App Now Supports 'Profile Cards': Here's How to Set Yours Up
  4. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India
  5. Realme 15T India Launch Date Revealed; Colourways, Key Features Confirmed
  6. Your Gmail Password Might Have Been Leaked: How to Secure Your Account
  7. Reliance and Google Deepen AI Partnership for India
  8. Poco F7 5G Long-Term Review: A Gamer's Delight
  9. RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance Expands Jio AI Cloud With New Search Features
  10. OnePlus 15 Spotted on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Like a Dragon Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Announces RGG Summit for September
  2. RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance and Google Announce Holistic Partnership to Accelerate AI Adoption in India
  3. RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance, Meta Join Hands to Develop Llama-Powered Agentic Enterprise AI Platforms
  4. RIL 48th AGM 2025: JioFrames With Multi-Language Support Announced as a Hands-Free AI-Powered Companion
  5. RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance Intelligence Subsidiary Announced, Company to Build Build AI-Ready Data Centres
  6. RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance Expands Jio AI Cloud With AI Create Hub, New Search and Categorisation Features
  7. RIL 48th AGM 2025: JioHotstar Gets Riya Voice Search Assistant, Voice Print Feature for Live Translation of Sports Content
  8. Realme GT 8 Series Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Series Chip, 200-Megapixel Telephoto Lens
  9. Realme 15T India Launch Date Announced; Colourways, Key Features Confirmed
  10. Google Announces Pixel Care+ Programme for Pixel, Fitbit Devices With Free Screen Replacement and Priority Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »