OnePlus 15, the company's purported successor to this year's flagship model, has been spotted on a benchmarking website, and the latest leak reveals the chipset expected to power the upcoming smartphone. The Chinese company's next flagship handset, is expected to launch in China in October, according to recent reports. This is not the first time that information regarding its chipset has surfaced online. The existing OnePlus 13 model is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon SoC that was unveiled in 2024.

OnePlus 15 Specifications (Expected)

A OnePlus smartphone, bearing the model number PLK110, has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking website. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), this model number belongs to the upcoming OnePlus 15. The phone appears with an octa core Qualcomm Armv8 chipset, which is said to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, which is expected to to be unveiled by Qualcomm in September.

This is in line with earlier leaks, which claimed that the OnePlus 15 would be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, said to be the company's next flagship chip. For reference, last year's OnePlus 13 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with an Adreno 830 GPU, and features up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 built-in storage.

The listing suggests that the chipset will have six efficiency cores (3.63GHz), and two performance cores (4.61GHz). The OnePlus 15, which was tested on the benchmarking website, featured 16GB of RAM. It scored 639 points for single-core performance and 1,871 points for multi-core performance. These are considerably low for a flagship chipset, but it could be due to the fact that the device is still in testing.

Another OnePlus handset was spotted on the same benchmarking platform with the model number PLC110. While it is unknown what phone this model number is linked to, it could be the Chinese variant of the OnePlus 15.

The handset was listed with the same octa-core chipset, with a slightly lower peak clock speed of 3.53GHz, and coupled with 12GB of RAM. Interestingly, the handset performed much better than the PLK110, scoring 1,818 points in single-core and 6,356 points in multi-core performance.

The OnePlus 15 is said to feature a camera configuration that is similar to the OnePlus 13, but the phone might come with a redesigned rear camera setup, moving away from the familiar circular rear camera island. The handset might feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. You can read more about leaks regarding the price, launch date, and other specifications of the OnePlus 15 here.

