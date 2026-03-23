Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 on March 25. Ahead of the official announcement, their pricing has surfaced in a hands-on video. The phones were also seen in another hands-on leak last week, while earlier reports have pointed to their colour options and key specifications. The upcoming models are expected to succeed the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 in the company's mid-range lineup. Some specifications are likely to remain unchanged, even as the handsets are expected to bring a few notable upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy A37, A57 Price Leak Suggests Buyers May Have to Pay More

The latest video shared by YouTube channel Mai Nguyen TV suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A37 with 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration could be priced at VND 10,990,000 (roughly Rs. 39,000) in Vietnam. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A57 with the same configuration may cost VND 12,490,000 (roughly Rs. 44,400). These figures are based on local pricing and will likely vary across markets.

Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 in hands-on video

Photo Credit: YouTube/Mai Nguyen TV

For comparison, the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 launched at VND 8,290,000 (roughly Rs. 29,400) and VND 9,990,000 (roughly Rs. 35,400), respectively, for the same storage variant.

An earlier leak suggested that the Galaxy A57 could cost THB 17,999 (about Rs. 51,000) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration in Thailand, while the 8GB + 256GB of the Galaxy A37 5G will likely be priced at THB 13,999 (roughly Rs. 40,000).

The box contents as seen in the video appear minimal, including only a USB cable, a SIM ejector tool and documentation. Both Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 feature a slightly revised design with a slimmer profile than their predecessors. The camera module now has a raised step-like finish, while the Key Island design around the buttons remains.

The Samsung Galaxy A37 is expected to use the Exynos 1480 chipset, replacing the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC used in the previous model. It retains a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of brightness. The handset is also said to carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A57, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a metal frame and will be powered by the newer Exynos 1680 chip. It is expected to offer similar display specifications, with a 6.7-inch 120Hz panel.

Both Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 phones are likely to run One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 and are expected to receive up to six years of software updates. The camera setup on both devices may include a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 5-megapixel macro camera at the back, along with a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The phones are expected to support video recording of up to 4K at 30fps.