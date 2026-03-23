Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Price Details Emerge in Hands On Video Ahead of March 25 Launch

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Price Details Emerge in Hands-On Video Ahead of March 25 Launch

Both the Samsung Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 are expected to feature a slightly revised design with a slimmer profile than their predecessors.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2026 18:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Price Details Emerge in Hands-On Video Ahead of March 25 Launch

The upcoming handsets will succeed the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A37 may use Exynos 1480 chipset
  • Galaxy A57 is expected to feature the Exynos 1680 chip
  • Both phones may offer 6.7-inch 120Hz displays
Advertisement

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 on March 25. Ahead of the official announcement, their pricing has surfaced in a hands-on video. The phones were also seen in another hands-on leak last week, while earlier reports have pointed to their colour options and key specifications. The upcoming models are expected to succeed the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 in the company's mid-range lineup. Some specifications are likely to remain unchanged, even as the handsets are expected to bring a few notable upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy A37, A57 Price Leak Suggests Buyers May Have to Pay More

The latest video shared by YouTube channel Mai Nguyen TV suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A37 with 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration could be priced at VND 10,990,000 (roughly Rs. 39,000) in Vietnam. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A57 with the same configuration may cost VND 12,490,000 (roughly Rs. 44,400). These figures are based on local pricing and will likely vary across markets.

galaxy a37 a57 youtube mai nguyen tv inline Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57

Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 in hands-on video
Photo Credit: YouTube/Mai Nguyen TV

 

For comparison, the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 launched at VND 8,290,000 (roughly Rs. 29,400) and VND 9,990,000 (roughly Rs. 35,400), respectively, for the same storage variant.

An earlier leak suggested that the Galaxy A57 could cost THB 17,999 (about Rs. 51,000) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration in Thailand, while the 8GB + 256GB of the Galaxy A37 5G will likely be priced at THB 13,999 (roughly Rs. 40,000).

The box contents as seen in the video appear minimal, including only a USB cable, a SIM ejector tool and documentation. Both Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 feature a slightly revised design with a slimmer profile than their predecessors. The camera module now has a raised step-like finish, while the Key Island design around the buttons remains.

The Samsung Galaxy A37 is expected to use the Exynos 1480 chipset, replacing the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC used in the previous model. It retains a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of brightness. The handset is also said to carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A57, on the other hand, is tipped to feature a metal frame and will be powered by the newer Exynos 1680 chip. It is expected to offer similar display specifications, with a 6.7-inch 120Hz panel.

Both Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 phones are likely to run One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 and are expected to receive up to six years of software updates. The camera setup on both devices may include a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 5-megapixel macro camera at the back, along with a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The phones are expected to support video recording of up to 4K at 30fps.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design and build quality
  • 6 years of software support
  • Decent performance
  • Bright screen
  • Speakers are loud
  • Bad
  • No HDR support
  • Average battery life
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A57, Samsung Galaxy A37, Samsung Galaxy A37 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A57 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 15T Surfaces in China Telecom Listing With Key Specifications and Design

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Price Details Emerge in Hands-On Video Ahead of March 25 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16 5G Will Launch in India Soon With This Camera Setup
  2. Vivo V70 FE to Launch in India Soon With This 200-Megapixel Camera
  3. Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max Go on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  4. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Price Details Emerge Ahead of March 25 Launch
  5. Huawei Enjoy 90 Series Unveiled With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: See Price
  6. Here's When the Oppo Find X9 Ultra Will Be Launched Globally
  7. Vivo X300 Ultra Said to Get Pricier as Storage Costs Rise
  8. Here's When Apple's Entry-Level iPad with an A18 Chip Might Arrive
  9. Here Are All the New Products Apple Launched in March
  10. Vivo X Fold 5 Shows How Foldables Are Quietly Growing Up
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s Foldable iPhone Tipped to Feature New Glass Design That Might Reduce Display Crease
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Listing on Chinese Certification Database Seemingly Confirms Charging Upgrade
  3. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Price Details Emerge in Hands-On Video Ahead of March 25 Launch
  4. OnePlus 15T Surfaces in China Telecom Listing With Key Specifications and Design
  5. Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition Launched With Built-In Cooling Fan, Three Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications
  6. Huawei Enjoy 90 Plus, Enjoy 90 Pro Max Launched With Kirin 8000 Chip and 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features
  7. Apple TV, HomePod and HomePod Mini Stock Reportedly Drops at Apple Stores Globally Ahead of Anticipated Upgrades
  8. Two Co-Founders of Crypto Exchange CoinDCX Held on Charges of Fraud
  9. AI+ Nova 2 5G, Nova 2 Ultra 5G Set to Launch in India on April 9; Design, Colours Teased
  10. Poco X8 Pro Series With Up to 9,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »