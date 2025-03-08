Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price, Display Size and Weight Leaked Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to feature a display with thin bezels, just like the more expensive Galaxy S25 Ultra model.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 8 March 2025 12:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price, Display Size and Weight Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge seen with a dual rear camera setup in the company's teaser video

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to launch in select markets in April
  • The upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge model is said to weigh 162g
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch in global markets in April, and the company recently showed off the handset at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025). A tipster has now leaked the display size and weight of the upcoming smartphone, as well as its expected price. The smartphone is expected to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a smaller battery than the Samsung Galaxy S25+ model, which was unveiled by the company in January.

Samsung Galaxy 25 Edge Price (Expected)

A post by tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X (formerly Twitter) reveals that the price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 will be similar to the Galaxy S25+ model that was launched in January, alongside the standard and top-of-the-line Ultra model. If the tipster's claim is accurate, we can expect the Galaxy S25 Edge to be priced around $999 (roughly Rs. 87,150).

The tipster also states that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will sport a 6.65-inch display, which is nearly identical to the 6.7-inch display on the Galaxy S25+ model. However, the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge variant will sport narrower bezels, like the Galaxy S25 Ultra model, according to Ice Universe.

The post also sheds some light on the thickness and weight of the handset. We can expect the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to be 5.84mm thick — a difference of 1.46mm when compared with the Galaxy S25+ model.

Similarly, the tipster says the Galaxy S25 Edge will weigh 162g, which is lower than the Plus variant (195g). However, it's worth noting that the upcoming Edge model will arrive with a smaller battery than the Galaxy S25+. Similarly, it is expected to sport two rear cameras instead of the triple camera setup like the Plus variant.

Aside from the battery and the rear cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to share specifications with the Galaxy S25+, including a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for Galaxy and 12GB of RAM. It is also expected to run on One UI 7, which is based on Android 15.

Samsung MX VP of Product and Marketing for the UK Annika Bizon recently told TechRadar that the slimness of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge wouldn't impact the phone's durability. The executive didn't share any additional details about how the company will ensure the device remains durable, but recent reports suggest that it will feature a ceramic material on the rear panel, instead of glass.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More

Comment
