Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price and Key Specifications Reportedly Listed on Retail Website, Could Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price and Key Specifications Reportedly Listed on Retail Website, Could Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S24 FE, which was launched in September 2024.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 August 2025 11:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price and Key Specifications Reportedly Listed on Retail Website, Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could feature a triple rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might sport a hole-punch display
  • The company has yet to confirm the specifications
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was has been spotted on an online retailer's website in Europe, revealing the key specifications and price of the upcoming handset. Expected to be an addition to Samsung's ‘Fan Edition' lineup, the phone might feature a triple rear camera setup, along with a hole-punch cutout on the front to house the selfie camera. The listing of the phone has since been taken down by the e-retailer. The leaks regarding the handset have been surfacing online for a while, giving an idea of what the South Korean tech giant might offer.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Availability (Expected)

A now-deleted listing for the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE on MediaMarkt, a Portuguese retailer, as spotted by NieuweMobiel.NL (translated from Dutch). The website revealed that the 128GB storage variant could be priced in Portugal at EUR 789.99 (roughly Rs. 81,000).

As per earlier reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be offered in navy, dark blue, light blue, black, and white colourways. The phone was previously expected to debut on September 19 in South Korea. However, the latest report suggests that the ‘Fan Edition' handset could be unveiled as early as September 4, a day before the IFA trade show in Germany.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could run on Android 16-based One UI 8, and sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (2,340×1,080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 382ppi pixel density. The touchscreen might also come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The handset is said to be powered by Samsung's 4nm Exynos 2400 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The upcoming smartphone is said to feature a a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera, woth OIS, paired with a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom. On the front, it might feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside a hole punch cutout.

Samsung's upcoming ‘Fan Edition' phone will reportedly support a Nano SIM and an e-SIM. The Galaxy S25 FE might pack a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired and 25W wireless fast charging support. It is said to also offer shared wireless charging support. The phone is said to measure 76.6×161.3×7.4 mm, and weigh 190g. For security, it could come with facial recognition and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Camera, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Charging, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Chipset, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE colours, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Design, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Display, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Features, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Date, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S25 Features, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre System Launched With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect: Price, Features

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price and Key Specifications Reportedly Listed on Retail Website, Could Launch Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera: See Price
  2. TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre System Debuts With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  3. Apple Announces Fourth Retail Store in India
  4. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Public Beta 5 Update for iPhone With These Fixes
  5. Vivo T4 Pro Renders Show Off Design Hours Ahead of Launch
  6. Realme's 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature a Built-in Cooling Fan
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Listed by Retailer, Here's How Much it Might Cost
  8. Flipkart Black Membership Programme Launched in India
  9. YouTubers Say AI Is Editing Their Shorts Without Consent
  10. Elon Musk Sues OpenAI Again, This Time for ChatGPT Deal With Apple
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Offers Free Screen Replacement for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra Affected by Green Line Issue in India
  2. Crypto Market Plunges as Bitcoin Slides to Six-Week Low, Ethereum Stays Resilient
  3. Oppo Find X9 Pro to Feature Up to 16GB of RAM and Debut in Three Colourways, Tipster Claims
  4. Google Will Introduce Compulsory Developer Verification for Sideloaded Android Apps in 2026
  5. Vivo V60 Lite Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 16
  6. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera, 6,500mAh Battery
  7. Elon Musk’s xAI Sues Apple, OpenAI Alleging Anticompetitive Conduct
  8. A Nintendo Direct Presentation Is Reportedly Planned for September
  9. Realme Says Upcoming 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature Built-in Cooling Fan
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price and Key Specifications Reportedly Listed on Retail Website, Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »