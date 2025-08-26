Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was has been spotted on an online retailer's website in Europe, revealing the key specifications and price of the upcoming handset. Expected to be an addition to Samsung's ‘Fan Edition' lineup, the phone might feature a triple rear camera setup, along with a hole-punch cutout on the front to house the selfie camera. The listing of the phone has since been taken down by the e-retailer. The leaks regarding the handset have been surfacing online for a while, giving an idea of what the South Korean tech giant might offer.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Availability (Expected)

A now-deleted listing for the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE on MediaMarkt, a Portuguese retailer, as spotted by NieuweMobiel.NL (translated from Dutch). The website revealed that the 128GB storage variant could be priced in Portugal at EUR 789.99 (roughly Rs. 81,000).

As per earlier reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be offered in navy, dark blue, light blue, black, and white colourways. The phone was previously expected to debut on September 19 in South Korea. However, the latest report suggests that the ‘Fan Edition' handset could be unveiled as early as September 4, a day before the IFA trade show in Germany.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could run on Android 16-based One UI 8, and sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (2,340×1,080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 382ppi pixel density. The touchscreen might also come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The handset is said to be powered by Samsung's 4nm Exynos 2400 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The upcoming smartphone is said to feature a a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera, woth OIS, paired with a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom. On the front, it might feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside a hole punch cutout.

Samsung's upcoming ‘Fan Edition' phone will reportedly support a Nano SIM and an e-SIM. The Galaxy S25 FE might pack a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired and 25W wireless fast charging support. It is said to also offer shared wireless charging support. The phone is said to measure 76.6×161.3×7.4 mm, and weigh 190g. For security, it could come with facial recognition and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.