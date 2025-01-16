Samsung Galaxy S25+ is expected to launch later this month alongside the base Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra variants. The design and colour options of the purported handsets have been leaked previously. The price details of the phones have been tipped as well. Ahead of the upcoming launch, the global variant of the Galaxy S25+ has been spotted on a popular benchmarking site. The listing hints at some expected key features of the handset, including the chipset, RAM and operating system.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Geekbench Listing

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ with the model number SM-S936B has been spotted on Geekbench. The handset has an octa-core chipset with six cores clocking speeds of 3.53GHz, while two other cores clocked at 4.47GHz. This is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It scored 2,721 and 9,435 points on single and multi-core tests, respectively.

The chipset could be promoted as the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra variants as well as the rumoured Galaxy S25 Slim version are expected to carry the same processor.

The Geekbench listing of the Samsung Galaxy S25+'s global variant suggests that the phone will support 12GB of RAM. It will run on Android 15 with One UI 7 skin on top.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Launch: All We Know

Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22, where it is expected to unveil its Galaxy S25 series of smartphones. The lineup will likely include a base, a Plus and an Ultra option. The phones are expected to go on sale in India from February 9.

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ could come in 256GB and 512GB storage options, tipped to be priced at EUR 1,235 (roughly Rs. 1,09,200) and EUR 1,359 (roughly Rs. 1,20,200), respectively. It is expected to be offered in Blue Black, Coral Red, Mint, Navy or Icy Blue, Pink Gold and Silver Shadow shades.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.