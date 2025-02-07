Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Goes on Sale in India: Offers, Price

Buyers can avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 9,000 when purchasing the Galaxy S25 series.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2025 09:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 series is the successor to last year's Galaxy S24 lineup

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is the successor to last year's Galaxy S24 lineup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series price in India starts at Rs. 80,999
  • Samsung offers exchange bonuses and HDFC bank discounts
  • Buyers can bundle purchases with Galaxy Watch 7 and Buds 3 series
Samsung Galaxy S25 series sale in India has officially commenced today. The South Korean technology conglomerate launched its flagship smartphone lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22 comprising three models — the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It began re-reservation for the flagship lineup the day after launch, with pre-order deliveries commencing earlier this week. Now, the phones are available to purchase in India.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 price in India starts at Rs. 80,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, while the 12GB+512GB configuration costs Rs. 92,999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+'s 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 99,999, while the 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,11,999. Both smartphones are available for purchase in three standard colourways — Icyblue, Silver Shadow, Navy, and Mint.

On the other hand, Samsung's top-of-the-line flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, is priced at Rs. 1,29,999 and Rs. 1,41,999 for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively. The 1TB variant of the handset costs Rs. 1,65,999. It is offered in standard colourways like Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, and Titanium Whitesilver. 

Those who opt to buy their smartphones from Samsung's online store get a few more colourways to choose from. Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ buyers can choose from Blueblack, Coralred & Pinkgold colourways, while Galaxy S25 Ultra buyers get access to Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Pinkgold colour options..

Buyers can avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 9,000 if they trade in their old device for the Galaxy S25 series. Additional exchange value of Rs. 9,000 is offered if transactions are carried out with HDFC Credit cards. There's also Rs. 8,000 instant discount on HDFC Credit card full-swipe transactions. Samsung also offers a multi-buy option where you can purchase a Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, or Galaxy Buds 3 series along with the smartphones and get up to Rs. 18,000 off.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 sale, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Goes on Sale in India: Offers, Price
