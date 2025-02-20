Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25+ owners have been complaining of charging related issues for the past couple of weeks, and the company has finally confirmed that it is working on a fix for the issue. The company responded to a user stating that it is aware of an issue with specific cables that could cause charging issues, and that a software update is expected to resolve the problem. The standard Samsung Galaxy S25 model does not appear to be affected by the bug.

Samsung Working on Software Fix for Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Charging Bug

After the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series of smartphones, some Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25+ owners took to Reddit and the company's community forums (via Android Police) to complain about issues that slowed down the charging of these handsets. Some users also stated that the charging process was randomly interrupted, which also increased the time taken to charge the smartphones.

According to the posts shared by users detailing the issues, the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S25+ are impacted by a bug that results in charging taking a few hours. Some users have also reported that their handset informs them that the charger is disconnected (and reconnected) while the phone is being charged.

Ciao Simone, potresti indicarci se stai caricando il dispositivo con un cavo da 5A e non quello da 3A presente nella confezione del telefono? Infatti, siamo a conoscenza di un'anomalia sulla ricarica con il cavo da 5A che verrà risolta con un prossimo update. Facci sapere! — Samsung Italia (@SamsungItalia) February 7, 2025

In a response to a user on X (formerly Twitter) posted earlier this month, Samsung Italy has confirmed (in Italian) that it is aware of an issue related to the use of 5A cables. The company also responded to the user stating that it was working on a fix for the issue, which would be delivered in the form of a software update.

It's worth noting that Samsung has already rolled out a software update for the Galaxy S25 series, and one of the entries in the changelog mentions stability improvements. However, it is unclear whether the update has fully resolved the issues faced by Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25+ owners, as recent responses on the post and forums indicate that users are still facing issues.

In the meanwhile, users can try to connect their Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or Galaxy S25+ to a 3A cable while charging the handset with the company's 45W charger. The standard Galaxy S25 model, which supports slower charging at 25W, doesn't appear to be affected by this issue.