Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ Charging Issues to Be Fixed via Software Update

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25+ will receive a software update that resolves issues believed to be associated with some charging cables.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 20 February 2025 13:16 IST
Samsung has addressed the charging issues reportedly affecting some Galaxy S25 series models

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ users have reported charging issues
  • The handsets will receive a software update that resolves the bug
  • Samsung has yet to provide a timeline for the release of this update
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25+ owners have been complaining of charging related issues for the past couple of weeks, and the company has finally confirmed that it is working on a fix for the issue. The company responded to a user stating that it is aware of an issue with specific cables that could cause charging issues, and that a software update is expected to resolve the problem. The standard Samsung Galaxy S25 model does not appear to be affected by the bug.

Samsung Working on Software Fix for Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Charging Bug

After the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series of smartphones, some Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25+ owners took to Reddit and the company's community forums (via Android Police) to complain about issues that slowed down the charging of these handsets. Some users also stated that the charging process was randomly interrupted, which also increased the time taken to charge the smartphones.

According to the posts shared by users detailing the issues, the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S25+ are impacted by a bug that results in charging taking a few hours. Some users have also reported that their handset informs them that the charger is disconnected (and reconnected) while the phone is being charged.

In a response to a user on X (formerly Twitter) posted earlier this month, Samsung Italy has confirmed (in Italian) that it is aware of an issue related to the use of 5A cables. The company also responded to the user stating that it was working on a fix for the issue, which would be delivered in the form of a software update.

It's worth noting that Samsung has already rolled out a software update for the Galaxy S25 series, and one of the entries in the changelog mentions stability improvements. However, it is unclear whether the update has fully resolved the issues faced by Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25+ owners, as recent responses on the post and forums indicate that users are still facing issues.

In the meanwhile, users can try to connect their Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or Galaxy S25+ to a 3A cable while charging the handset with the company's 45W charger. The standard Galaxy S25 model, which supports slower charging at 25W, doesn't appear to be affected by this issue.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Palworld Has Crossed 32 Million Players on Steam, PS5 and Xbox

