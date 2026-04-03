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Vivo X300 Ultra Leak Reveals European Pricing; Said to Cost Less Than Expected

Vivo X300 Ultra launched in China with a starting price of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 95,900).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 April 2026 15:28 IST
Vivo X300 Ultra Leak Reveals European Pricing; Said to Cost Less Than Expected

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 Ultra runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

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Highlights
  • Vivo X300 Ultra will launch in European markets soon
  • Vivo X300 Ultra features a 6.82-inch 2K display
  • It has a 6,600mAh battery
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Vivo X300 Ultra was launched in China earlier this week alongside the Vivo X300s. The camera flagship is confirmed to go on sale in other global markets later this month. While we wait for the official launch, a new leak suggests the European pricing of the Vivo X300 Ultra. It indicates that the handset might be slightly more affordable than previously anticipated. The Vivo X300 Ultra has a Zeiss-branded rear camera unit comprising two 200-megapixel sensors and runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It carries a 6,600mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X300 Ultra Leak Reveals Premium Pricing

Prominent tipster Roland Quandt (‪@rquandt.bsky.social‬) on Bluesky posted that the Vivo X300 Ultra will be priced at EUR 1,900 (roughly Rs. 2,03,300) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. This price tag is slightly lower than the previously rumoured EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2,14,000) price.

The Vivo X300 Ultra bundled with a teleconverter kit is said to cost EUR 2,300 (roughly Rs. 2,46,000). Further, it is tipped to be available in Black and Green colourways in Europe.

The leaked price tag suggests that the Vivo X300 Ultra will be positioned alongside the most premium handsets in the global market. For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max costs EUR 1,989 (roughly Rs. 2,12,800) and EUR 2,489 (roughly Rs. 2,66,000) for the 1TB and 2TB storage variants, respectively.

Meanwhile, Vivo is offering up to EUR 1,309 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000) valued pre-order discounts for customers in Austria. The company will start taking pre-orders for the phone in Austria on April 16. The sale is scheduled to begin on April 24.

For reference, the Vivo X300 Ultra launched in China with a starting price of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 95,900) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The price goes up to CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,23,300) for the top-end model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Vivo X300 Ultra Specifications

The Vivo X300 Ultra features a 6.82-inch 2K (3168×1440 pixel) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC under the hood alongside Vivo's VS1+ imaging chip. It flaunts a Zeiss-branded triple-rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera unit can be paired with teleconverter accessories for extended zoom.

A 6,600mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging support and a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor are the other key features of the Vivo X300 Ultra.

Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo X300 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Specifications, Vivo, Vivo X300 Ultra Price
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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