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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Colour Options Leak, Light Pink and Violet Shades Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could receive a significant design change compared to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 October 2026 11:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Colour Options Leak, Light Pink and Violet Shades Tipped

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to arrive early next year

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Highlights
  • New Galaxy S27 Ultra leak reveals the colour options
  • It is likely to be launched in five colour options
  • The Galaxy S27 Ultra is speculated to feature a 6.9-inch display
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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is likely to land early next year alongside the standard, Plus, and Pro models, but new details about the flagship smartphone are surfacing online every day. A new leak has revealed the phone's colourways. The Galaxy S27 Ultra is likely to be launched in five colour options. Compared to the existing Galaxy S26 Ultra, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to boast a new design language, featuring a raised camera island. It could ship with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Colour Options Leaked

Tipster Ice Universe on X claimed the Galaxy S27 Ultra will be available in four base colourways — Black, Blue, Light Pink, and White. In another post, the tipster states Samsung is preparing a special Violet colour option for the phone similar to the colour offered on its predecessor.

VoltSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Discussion
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The Light Pink shade is likely to be a new addition to Samsung's Ultra lineup, and it could replace the Cobalt Violet shade seen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. We can expect the Galaxy S27 Ultra to be sold in additional colour variants exclusively through Samsung's online store.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is offered in Black, Cobalt Violet, Pink Gold (online-exclusive), Sky Blue, Silver Shadow (online-exclusive), and White colours.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is rumoured to feature significant design changes compared to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Recent design leaks suggest the upcoming flagship will feature a raised camera island, resembling the camera design on iPhone 18 Pro models. It is likely to feature a quad rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP6 primary sensor and a 5x telephoto camera. Samsung could reportedly remove the 3x telephoto sensor from the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is speculated to feature a 6.9-inch display. It could run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is expected to feature a 5,800mAh battery with support for 25W wireless charging. It could offer an IP68-rated build.

Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy S27 Ultra early next year alongside the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27+.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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