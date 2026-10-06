Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is likely to land early next year alongside the standard, Plus, and Pro models, but new details about the flagship smartphone are surfacing online every day. A new leak has revealed the phone's colourways. The Galaxy S27 Ultra is likely to be launched in five colour options. Compared to the existing Galaxy S26 Ultra, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to boast a new design language, featuring a raised camera island. It could ship with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Colour Options Leaked

Tipster Ice Universe on X claimed the Galaxy S27 Ultra will be available in four base colourways — Black, Blue, Light Pink, and White. In another post, the tipster states Samsung is preparing a special Violet colour option for the phone similar to the colour offered on its predecessor.

The Light Pink shade is likely to be a new addition to Samsung's Ultra lineup, and it could replace the Cobalt Violet shade seen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. We can expect the Galaxy S27 Ultra to be sold in additional colour variants exclusively through Samsung's online store.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is offered in Black, Cobalt Violet, Pink Gold (online-exclusive), Sky Blue, Silver Shadow (online-exclusive), and White colours.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is rumoured to feature significant design changes compared to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Recent design leaks suggest the upcoming flagship will feature a raised camera island, resembling the camera design on iPhone 18 Pro models. It is likely to feature a quad rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP6 primary sensor and a 5x telephoto camera. Samsung could reportedly remove the 3x telephoto sensor from the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is speculated to feature a 6.9-inch display. It could run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is expected to feature a 5,800mAh battery with support for 25W wireless charging. It could offer an IP68-rated build.

Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy S27 Ultra early next year alongside the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27+.