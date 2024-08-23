Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Reportedly Spotted on Samsung OTA Server

Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra are expected to run on Android 15-based One UI 7.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 August 2024 13:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Reportedly Spotted on Samsung OTA Server

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 series runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch is months away
  • Galaxy S25 series could run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  • They could ship with several AI-based features
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 series, the next flagship phones from the South Korean tech brand is expected to be unveiled early next year. Samsung is reportedly testing One UI builds for the upcoming lineup presumably with three entries — Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra — on its servers. The build numbers suggest the model numbers of the Galaxy S25 family. The test build also hint that the upcoming phones will be available in US markets. The Galaxy S25 series is believed to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7 interface.

Samsung Developing the Galaxy S25 Series

As per a report by GizmoChina, the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra were listed on Samsung's OTA servers. The vanilla version reportedly has the build number S931USQU0AXH4/S931UOYN0AXH4/S931USQU0AXH4, while the Galaxy S25+ has S936USQU0AXH4/S936UOYN0AXH4/S936USQU0AXH4 build number. Meanwhile, the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra's build is said to be S938USQU0AXH4/S938UOYN0AXH4/S938USQU0AXH4.

The build numbers, including S931, S936, and S938 suggest the model numbers SM-S931, SM-S936 and SM-S938 for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, respectively. The presence of “US” within the code may point towards a US variant of the phones. They are expected to run on Android 15-based One UI 7.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Specifications (Rumoured)

While details about the Galaxy S25 series remain under wraps, we can expect the devices to be available early next year. Samsung is expected to pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC in the upcoming trio. They could ship with several AI-based features.

Early leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will pack 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It is likely to pack an updated quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom, and 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors. The phone is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone Users in the EU Will Be Allowed to Change Default Apps, Delete App Store
Microsoft Says It Will Soon Deprecate Control Panel to Prioritise Settings App for a ‘Streamlined’ Experience

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Reportedly Spotted on Samsung OTA Server
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro May Launch Soon With These Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55, A35 Get a Limited Period Discount in India
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, and More
  4. iPhone 16 Series Camera Features, Capture Button Details Leaked
  5. Poco Pad 5G With 12.1-Inch Screen Launched in India: See Price
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Review: Same Same but Different?
  7. Dell XPS 13 (9345) Review: eXtreme Performance System?
  8. Redmi Watch 5 Active Will Be Launched in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Reportedly Working on Bigger Displays That Could Be Used in Dual-Fold, Rollable Smartphones
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Again; Said to Get Micro-Curved Display
  3. Future Apple Vision Pro Models May Come With Lenses That Can Be Tuned for Vision Correction
  4. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Said to Launch Soon; Key Features Including Camera Details Surface Online
  5. Chandrayaan-3 Mission’s Pragyan Rover Finds Evidence of an Ancient Magma Ocean Near Moon’s South Pole
  6. Sony Announces Layer-2 Blockchain ‘Soneium’ in Collaboration with Startale Labs
  7. MIT Engineers Create Miniature Zinc-Air Batteries for Cell-Sized Robots, Revolutionising Autonomous Technology
  8. Black Myth: Wukong Launch on Xbox Series S/X Was Reportedly Delayed Over a 'Tech Issue'
  9. Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 Price in India Discounted for Limited Period, Now Starts at Rs. 25,999
  10. ISRO Chief Says NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams’ Situation a Lesson for Gaganyaan Mission: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »