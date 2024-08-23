Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Reportedly Spotted on Samsung OTA Server

Samsung Galaxy S25 series, the next flagship phones from the South Korean tech brand is expected to be unveiled early next year. Samsung is reportedly testing One UI builds for the upcoming lineup presumably with three entries — Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra — on its servers. The build numbers suggest the model numbers of the Galaxy S25 family. The test build also hint that the upcoming phones will be available in US markets. The Galaxy S25 series is believed to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7 interface.

Samsung Developing the Galaxy S25 Series

As per a report by GizmoChina, the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra were listed on Samsung's OTA servers. The vanilla version reportedly has the build number S931USQU0AXH4/S931UOYN0AXH4/S931USQU0AXH4, while the Galaxy S25+ has S936USQU0AXH4/S936UOYN0AXH4/S936USQU0AXH4 build number. Meanwhile, the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra's build is said to be S938USQU0AXH4/S938UOYN0AXH4/S938USQU0AXH4.

The build numbers, including S931, S936, and S938 suggest the model numbers SM-S931, SM-S936 and SM-S938 for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, respectively. The presence of “US” within the code may point towards a US variant of the phones. They are expected to run on Android 15-based One UI 7.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Specifications (Rumoured)

While details about the Galaxy S25 series remain under wraps, we can expect the devices to be available early next year. Samsung is expected to pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC in the upcoming trio. They could ship with several AI-based features.

Early leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will pack 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It is likely to pack an updated quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom, and 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors. The phone is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.