Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra has been in the rumour mill since February, which was well before the Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched in July, 2024. After not being announced at Samsung's foldables event in July, a report claimed that Samsung had stopped working on the upgraded foldable and that its launch could be delayed once again. Samsung's first Ultra-branded foldable is supposed to be a slimmer and larger version of the currently available Galaxy Z Fold 6. Later in July another leak suggested that the phone launch in October, 2024. Now, details about the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra has reportedly surfaced online via a retailer.

A Korean retailer reportedly shared a poster that suggests the launch date and pre-order details of a foldable called the Galaxy Fold 6 Special Edition. Although the website is no longer showing the listing, a user on X (@negativeonehero) shared the poster, which is also said to include the same model number as the rumoured Ultra.

The poster reportedly mentioned that the Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold 6 will launch on October 25, with pre-orders set to be available between October 18 and October 24 in Samsung's home market, South Korea. The poster strangely also points to a link, but this link goes to a Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Crafted Black variant) on Samsung's official website. The Crafted Black version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been available since launch as a Special Colour in India. It has a pattern which resembles a carbon-fibre weave on the rear panel and can be purchased only from Samsung's website and is not available at local retailers.

The user who posted the image online also supplied two links (one of which has been taken down). The second link points to the T store event which strangely has the "f958" model number in its URL.

The model number SM-F958 was seen in previous Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra leaks as well. There were several reports pointing to this number in particular one of which indicated that the number ‘8' signifies an Ultra device in Samsung's smartphone lineup. Meanwhile, the number ‘6' represents standard non-Ultra models. The same report also indicated that there was only a SM-F958N model being worked on which hinted at a Korea only release. The upgraded device is said to have a larger 8-inch main display along with a thickness of 10.6mm when folded.

Since it is not possible to verify the authenticity of this poster, even though it is claimed to have shown up on the Korea retailer's website, we should take the news about this launch with a spoonful of salt until Samsung releases some official information about a launch event.

