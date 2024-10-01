Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Could Launch on October 25, Pre-Orders Said to Go Live on October 18

Could this be the slimmer and bigger Galaxy Fold Ultra we have been waiting for?

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 October 2024 15:21 IST
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available in India starting at Rs. 1,64,999

Highlights
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched in July, 2024
  • A slimmer model called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra was said to launch later
  • A foldable tagged with the same moniker has reportedly been listed online
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra has been in the rumour mill since February, which was well before the Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched in July, 2024. After not being announced at Samsung's foldables event in July, a report claimed that Samsung had stopped working on the upgraded foldable and that its launch could be delayed once again. Samsung's first Ultra-branded foldable is supposed to be a slimmer and larger version of the currently available Galaxy Z Fold 6. Later in July another leak suggested that the phone launch in October, 2024. Now, details about the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra has reportedly surfaced online via a retailer.

A Korean retailer reportedly shared a poster that suggests the launch date and pre-order details of a foldable called the Galaxy Fold 6 Special Edition. Although the website is no longer showing the listing, a user on X (@negativeonehero) shared the poster, which is also said to include the same model number as the rumoured Ultra.

The poster reportedly mentioned that the Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold 6 will launch on October 25, with pre-orders set to be available between October 18 and October 24 in Samsung's home market, South Korea. The poster strangely also points to a link, but this link goes to a Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Crafted Black variant) on Samsung's official website. The Crafted Black version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been available since launch as a Special Colour in India. It has a pattern which resembles a carbon-fibre weave on the rear panel and can be purchased only from Samsung's website and is not available at local retailers.

The user who posted the image online also supplied two links (one of which has been taken down). The second link points to the T store event which strangely has the "f958" model number in its URL.

The model number SM-F958 was seen in previous Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra leaks as well. There were several reports pointing to this number in particular one of which indicated that the number ‘8' signifies an Ultra device in Samsung's smartphone lineup. Meanwhile, the number ‘6' represents standard non-Ultra models. The same report also indicated that there was only a SM-F958N model being worked on which hinted at a Korea only release. The upgraded device is said to have a larger 8-inch main display along with a thickness of 10.6mm when folded.

Since it is not possible to verify the authenticity of this poster, even though it is claimed to have shown up on the Korea retailer's website, we should take the news about this launch with a spoonful of salt until Samsung releases some official information about a launch event.

Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
