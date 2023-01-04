Technology News

Samsung to Offer Higher Quality Photo Uploads on Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus smartphones are expected to come with a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2023 19:15 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung to improve quality of photos shot on inbuilt camera app of social media platforms

  • Samsung offers support for night mode, auxiliary camera lenses
  • Samsung is only smartphone company to offer these functionalities
  • Galaxy S23 users may get Samsung Camera app in Instagram, Snapchat

Samsung has reportedly collaborated with social media platforms - Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok to improve the quality of pictures shot on the inbuilt camera of the social media apps. As per a report, the quality of photos will no longer see a drop when clicked via these apps. A large number of people use these apps to shoot photos and videos. However, the photos shot on these apps are of poor quality as compared to the photos shot using the phone's native camera app.

According to tipster Ahmed Qwaider, Samsung is collaborating with the popular social media apps Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok to improve photo upload quality on its upcoming flagship series Galaxy S23. This collaboration will enhance the quality of photos shot on these apps via their inbuilt camera.

Samsung's partnership with these apps will let users access the phone's native camera app on Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok as well. This will let users capture better-quality photos, the report suggests. The photographs' quality will not decrease even when downloaded from the apps later.

According to the report by GizmoChina, Samsung is the first and only Android smartphone company to offer these features in its UI. Currently, the company offers support for night mode and auxiliary camera lenses on these social media apps for its Galaxy S22 series.

Recently, Samsung also announced its expanded partnership with Google for a new chipset for its upcoming flagship smartphones. A tipster has shared that Samsung will bring a new chipset to power its Samsung Galaxy S-series flagship smartphones coming in 2025.

The upcoming Galaxy S-series chipset is expected to use a more advanced 3nm processor as the tech giant has already started working on 3nm chips. As of now, the South Korean technology giant has been making Google's Tensor chips. The company is working with Google's Tensor team and AMD's graphics team for this chipset. It is speculated to comprise two high-performance Cortex-X cores, four performance-focused cores running at a lower clock speed, and four energy-efficient cores.

