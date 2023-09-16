Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Price, Colour Options Leaked: All Details

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE user manual was spotted revealing the design and features.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 18 September 2023 03:05 IST
Photo Credit: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE earphones are tipped to feature active noise cancellation

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds FE is tipped to price at $99.99
  • The earphones could come in two colour options
  • The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE is said to feature a 12mm driver

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Fan Edition) is likely to launch soon. The earphones have been making rounds of the rumour mills. The latest leak has revealed the expected price and colour option of the purported earphones. It is tipped to be priced under $100 (roughly Rs. 8,300) and could come in two colour options. Though the company hasn't revealed any details yet, the name of the earphones, its design and specifications have recently been leaked via a user manual. It is likely to sport a wingtip design and feature an active noise cancellation.

Tipster Roland Quandt has shared the expected price and colour options of the purported Galaxy Buds FE via an X (formerly known as Twitter) post. The earphones are tipped to be priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,300). The leakster also revealed that the earbuds will come in two colour options — Graphite and White. However, the information contradicts a previous report which suggested that the earphones could come in a black colour option. Other than these, the tipster also added that the Galaxy Buds FE will come equipped with 122mm drivers.

Previously, the earphones were spotted on a user manual with the model number SM-R400N. The listing reveals in-ear design, multiple touch controls and support for voice assistant. The earphones have also been tipped to feature a dedicated gaming mode. They are likely to be equipped with four microphones as well as touch sensors.

The user manual also stated that the Galaxy Buds FE are likely to come with small, medium and large-sized silicone tips. Other leaked details are active noise cancellation, support for voice assistant, in-built Bixby support, ambient sound support, and in-ear detection for calls.

Furthermore, the wearable devices are also speculated to come in a square charging case with support for USB Type-C charging. However, it suggested that the charging case could come with a dual-tone design with white colour on the outer side and black colour on the inner side. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, Samsung, Galaxy Buds FE price, Galaxy Buds FE colour options
