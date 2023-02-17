Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which comprises the vanilla model, the Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, will go on sale today. The latest flagship smartphones from Samsung feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays and are powered by a custom version of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy S23 series is the first to feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The triple rear camera setups on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are similar, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the most high-end model in the lineup, has an advanced 200-megapixel quad rear camera system.

The company says that the pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series were double that of the Galaxy S21 series within the initial week. This year, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the number of pre-orders seemingly surpassed previous numbers where 60 percent of customers opted for the most expensive Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung claims that with Samsung Message Guard, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series improves the level of mobile security. This sandboxing tool provides protection against zero-click hacking attacks in advance. This is a type of cyberattack in which simply receiving an image can affect a device — even without the user's involvement. Samsung Message Guard acts as a virtual quarantine, catching malicious images and guaranteeing users receive only safe images.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra price, availability

The base 8GB + 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 costs Rs. 74,999 in India, and the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 79,999, while the base 8GB + 256GB model of the Galaxy S23+ costs Rs. 94,999, and the 8GB + 512GB variant costs Rs. 1,04,999.

The 12GB + 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra costs Rs. 1,24,999. The 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 1,34,999, while the top-of-the-line 12GB + 1TB model costs Rs. 1,54,999.

All three models will be available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender colourways beginning today. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is available exclusively on the Samsung website in Graphite, Lime, Sky Blue, and Red colour options, while the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ have two online exclusive colours - Graphite and Lime.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy S23 runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top and has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz that can be reduced to as low as 48Hz. The display features Vision Booster for enhanced outdoor visibility and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. In Game Mode, it is rated to have a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S23 has a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It also has a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

On the Galaxy S23 models, Samsung has offered an advanced camera app that facilitates camera improvements such as 8K video recording at 30 frames per second (fps), a 360-degree audio recording feature, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ specifications, features

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S23+ shares many similarities with the standard Galaxy S23. The Plus model also runs One UI 5.1 on Android 13 and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate spanning from 48Hz to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz in game mode. The display supports the Vision Booster feature and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Galaxy S23+, like the vanilla model, is powered by a modified version of Qualcomm's latest chipset, called the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

The Galaxy S23+ has the same triple rear camera configuration as the Galaxy S23, including a 12-megapixel selfie sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications, features

The high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra also runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top, has a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz in Game Mode and is powered by a customised version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a deluxe quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary wide camera. A 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, and another 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 10x optical zoom are also included in the rear camera unit. It also has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.