Realme will unveil the Realme GT Neo 5 for China on Thursday, February 9. There have been reports suggesting that this smartphone might soon arrive as the Realme GT 3 in the global markets. The company has now teased the possible launch of this smartphone in India. The teaser does not confirm the handset's moniker. However, it does point out that the upcoming device will offer impressive fast charging capabilities. Realme has already confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 5 will come with support for 240W fast charging. Hence, we can expect the Realme GT 3 to feature similar fast charging capabilities.

Realme mentioned the launch dates of the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT 2 in a tweet. Suggesting that their successor's launch might be on the cards next. The tweet does not confirm the handset's moniker. However, tipster OnLeaks recently leaked the possible design of Realme GT 3's retail packaging.

The Realme GT 3 is believed to be a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo 5, which is scheduled to launch in China on February 9. The company has revealed several key aspects of the Realme GT Neo 5 in the build-up to its launch. We can expect the Realme GT 3 to borrow most of its specifications from this smartphone.

According to recent reports, the Realme GT Neo 5 will get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display is said to also support 2,160Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. There may also be a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

This upcoming smartphone will carry a Sony IMX890 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Turbo RAW features. The Realme GT Neo 5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and support 240W fast charging. There will also be a second variant packing a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

