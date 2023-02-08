Technology News

Realme GT 3 Teased to Launch in India Soon, May Support 240W Fast Charging

Realme GT 3 is believed to be a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo 5.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 February 2023 18:26 IST
Realme GT 3 Teased to Launch in India Soon, May Support 240W Fast Charging

Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnLeaks

A tipster recently leaked the retail box design of the Realme GT 3

Highlights
  • Realme GT 3 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • This smartphone is set to succeed the Realme GT 5G, Realme GT 2
  • The Realme GT 3 may feature a Sony IMX890 main sensor

Realme will unveil the Realme GT Neo 5 for China on Thursday, February 9. There have been reports suggesting that this smartphone might soon arrive as the Realme GT 3 in the global markets. The company has now teased the possible launch of this smartphone in India. The teaser does not confirm the handset's moniker. However, it does point out that the upcoming device will offer impressive fast charging capabilities. Realme has already confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 5 will come with support for 240W fast charging. Hence, we can expect the Realme GT 3 to feature similar fast charging capabilities.

Realme mentioned the launch dates of the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT 2 in a tweet. Suggesting that their successor's launch might be on the cards next. The tweet does not confirm the handset's moniker. However, tipster OnLeaks recently leaked the possible design of Realme GT 3's retail packaging.

The Realme GT 3 is believed to be a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo 5, which is scheduled to launch in China on February 9. The company has revealed several key aspects of the Realme GT Neo 5 in the build-up to its launch. We can expect the Realme GT 3 to borrow most of its specifications from this smartphone.

According to recent reports, the Realme GT Neo 5 will get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display is said to also support 2,160Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. There may also be a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

This upcoming smartphone will carry a Sony IMX890 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Turbo RAW features. The Realme GT Neo 5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and support 240W fast charging. There will also be a second variant packing a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Still Includes GOS Performance Toggle, Reportedly Gets New Charging Bypass Feature
iPhone 14 Pro Up to 21 Percent Faster Than Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Performance Benchmarks: Report
