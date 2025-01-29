Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price in India Slashed Following Galaxy S25 Series Launch

The Galaxy S24 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 January 2025 11:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Price in India Slashed Following Galaxy S25 Series Launch

Samsung Galaxy S24 (pictured) was launched in India in January 2024

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 was priced in India at Rs. 74,999 for the 128GB option
  • Now, this variant is available for Rs. 10,000 less at Rs. 64,999
  • Samsung is offering HDFC Credit Card users a Rs. 10,000 instant discount
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24 was launched in India in January 2024 alongside the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC. Earlier this month, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S25 series with Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipsets. Following the launch, the price of the base Galaxy S24 has been reduced in the country and is reflecting on the company's official website. Meanwhile, on leading e-commerce platforms, the price of the vanilla Galaxy S24 appears to be further lowered.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price in India Reduced

Samsung Galaxy S24 price in India previously started at Rs. 74,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and the 8GB + 512GB variants were priced at Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 89,999, respectively.

Currently, the 128GB storage option of the base Samsung Galaxy S25 model is available for Rs. 64,999, while the 256GB and 512GB variants are listed at Rs. 70,999 and Rs. 82,999, respectively. These changes are reflected on the official website.

Samsung is offering HDFC Credit Card users an instant discount of Rs. 10,000, which means, you could buy the Galaxy S24 for as low as Rs. 54,999. The company is extending no-cost EMI options on select cards and offering exchange discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 as well.

On Amazon and Flipkart, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 handset is lower compared to the Samsung India site. For instance, the 256GB option of the phone is listed at Rs. 55,500 and Rs. 69,499, respectively. These rates likely vary by ongoing discount offers that are live on the individual platforms. 

Notably, the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 is priced in India at Rs. 80,999 and Rs. 92,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB options. The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is marked at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,11,999, while the Ultra variant is listed at Rs. 1,29,999 and Rs. 1,41,999 respectively, for similar configurations. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra costs Rs. 1,65,999 for its 12GB + 1TB version.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S24 Features, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nothing Tipped to Launch Three Smartphones Before Unveiling Flagship Phone 3 This Year

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price in India Slashed Following Galaxy S25 Series Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Could Launch Three Smartphones Before Unveiling Flagship Phone 3
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Sees Price Cut in India Following Galaxy S25 Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 May Soon Be Sold in a 128GB Variant in India
  4. Poco F7 India Launch Said to Include a Special Edition Phone
  5. ChatGPT Free Tier Will Soon Get Access to the o3-Mini AI Model
  6. Vivo V50 to Launch Soon in India; Said to Use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  7. Bitcoin Drops Over 3 Percent Ahead of US FOMC Meeting: Check Price
  8. Apple Partners With SpaceX to Offer Starlink Connectivity on iPhone
  9. First-Ever Observation of Supermassive Black Hole Plasma Jets at Birth
  10. iOS 18.4 Could Be Released in April With These Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Probing If DeepSeek-Linked Group Improperly Obtained OpenAI Data
  2. Apple Partners With SpaceX to Offer Starlink Satellite Connectivity on iPhone; Beta Testing Commences
  3. Bitcoin Price Hovers Above $100,000 Despite 3.3 Percent Drop Ahead of US Federal Open Market Committee Meeting
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Tipped to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 6.8-Inch Display, More
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Price in India Slashed Following Galaxy S25 Series Launch
  6. X Money Digital Payments Service Unveiled; Platform Partners Visa to Introduce P2P Payments
  7. Nothing Tipped to Launch Three Smartphones Before Unveiling Flagship Phone 3 This Year
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 to Reportedly Be Available in a 128GB Variant in India, Price Leaked
  9. Astronauts' Vision Problems Linked to Prolonged Space Exposure, Posing Risks for Mars Missions
  10. Astronomers Capture Supermassive Black Hole Plasma Jets at Birth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »