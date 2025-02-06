Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Soon Be Available on BigBasket With 10-Minute Delivery

Buyers will be able to avail of bank discounts and no-cost EMI offers on Galaxy S25 series purchases.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2025 11:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Soon Be Available on BigBasket With 10-Minute Delivery

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is the successor to last year's Galaxy S24 lineup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series will go on sale in India February 7 onwards
  • BigBasket will offer 10-minute deliveries for the flagship phones
  • The Galaxy S25 (12GB+256GB) is priced at Rs. 80,999 in India
Samsung Galaxy S25 series debuted at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22 and is scheduled to go on sale in India starting February 7. In addition to its availability on e-commerce platforms, the smartphones are also being offered by BigBasket, a hyperlocal delivery platform. The quick commerce app has commenced showing teasers of at least two of Samsung's flagship models, the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, enabling buyers to get the handsets delivered to their home in 10 minutes upon the commencement of the sale. Additionally, they will also be able to avail of bank offers provided by BigBasket.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series on BigBasket

Even though the availability of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is yet to be officially announced by BigBasket, teasers have started appearing on the app. The base Galaxy S25 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage is listed at Rs. 80,990, which is the official MRP of the device. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 12GB+512GB configuration is priced at Rs. 1,29,999 on the quick commerce app.

BigBasket is offering instant bank discounts of Rs. 8,000 on the Ultra model and Rs. 10,000 on the standard Galaxy S25. Additionally, buyers can avail of a no-cost EMI offer for a period of nine months on the Tata Digital-owned platform. These offers are valid on transactions carried out with HDFC Bank credit cards. The deliveries will commence February 7 onwards.

This is not the first time that BigBasket has introduced 10-minute deliveries of flagship smartphones. In September, it partnered with Croma Electronics (also owned by the Tata Group) to deliver the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to customers in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in India

The 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S25 is priced at Rs. 80,999, while the 12GB RAM+512GB storage variant costs Rs. 92,999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+'s 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 99,999, while the 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,11,999.

Samsung's top-of-the-line flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, is priced at Rs. 1,29,999 and Rs. 1,41,999 for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively. The 1TB variant of the handset costs Rs. 1,65,999.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India, BigBasket, Samsung
