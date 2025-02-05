Technology News
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Timeline Finally Confirmed; Coming Later This Month

Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be launched alongside Xiaomi's SU7 Ultra EV.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 February 2025 18:27 IST
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Timeline Finally Confirmed; Coming Later This Month

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 Ultra launch could take place on February 26

  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to launch in global markets next month
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite processor
  • It is tipped to feature a quad rear camera unit
Xiaomi 15 Ultra is all set to launch later this month. Xiaomi's founder via the Chinese social media website has confirmed the arrival of the much-awaited Xiaomi 15 series smartphone in its home country on Wednesday.  The camera-centric flagship phone will be unveiled alongside Xiaomi's latest electric SUV. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and could pack a 50-megapixel quad rear camera unit.

Lei Jun, the Chief Executive Officer at Xiaomi, took to Weibo to announce the arrival of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in its home country. The flagship phone will be unveiled sometime in February alongside the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra EV. The post, however, does not specify the exact launch date and time.

Xiaomi has already started taking pre-orders for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra through Mi Mall in China. The banner on the company website shows HyperOS text and Leica branding.

If past leaks are any indication, the product launch will take place on February 26 at 7:00pm in China. The global release could take place during the MWC event in Barcelona in the first week of March. 

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications: What We Know So Far

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaced on the Geekbench AI database recently with the Android 15 operating system and 16GB of RAM. The listing indicated an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite processor on the phone. It is tipped to feature a quad rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel 1-inch type Sony LYT-900 sensor. The camera setup could also include a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultra wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 telephoto sensor, and a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor with 4.3x optical zoom. It is said to have an IP68 + IP69-rated build. 

As per recent leaks, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will offer satellite connectivity and feature a 2K quad-curved display. It could support 90W wired charging and wireless charging. It is said to be unveiled in a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. The phone will be reportedly available in black, white, and silver shades

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Timeline Finally Confirmed; Coming Later This Month


