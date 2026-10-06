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  • Vivo S2 FE Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7300e SoC, 10,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Vivo S2 FE Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7300e SoC, 10,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Vivo S2 FE has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary rear camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 October 2026 13:43 IST
Vivo S2 FE Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7300e SoC, 10,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S2 FE is launched in Stellar Green, Zen White, and Titan Black colours

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Highlights
  • Vivo S2 FE has a dual rear camera unit
  • Vivo S2 FE will go on sale through Flipkart
  • It carries a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
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Vivo S2 FE launched in India on Tuesday as Vivo's latest mid-range 5G smartphone. The new model arrives with a 10,000mAh battery and supports 44W wired fast charging. The Vivo S2 FE runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300e 5G chipset and comes with up to 8GB RAM. The new phone is available in three different colour options in India. The Vivo S2 FE features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

Vivo S2 FE Price in India

The Vivo S2 FE is priced at Rs. 38,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The top-end 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage option costs Rs. 42,999. The new phone is offered in Stellar Green, Titan Black and Zen White colours. It will go on sale through Flipkart, Amazon, the Vivo India website and other retail channels starting October 20. 

As an introductory offer,  shoppers of Vivo S2 FE can avail of a 10 percent instant cashback or 10 percent exchange bonus. They will also receive 100GB of Google One storage at no extra cost. Buyers can also get up to 40 percent off on V-Shield screen damage protection. 

Vivo S2 FE Specifications

Dual SIM (nano) Vivo S2 FE runs on Vivo's latest OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260X2,800 pixels) AMOLED Q10 + display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 449 ppi pixel density. The panel is rated to deliver up to 2000 nits peak brightness in HBM (high brightness mode). It has an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300e 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

For optics, the Vivo S2 FE has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary bokeh camera. It sports a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It has an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset features a 3800 sq mm vapour chamber for thermal management. 

vivo s2 fe Vivo S2 FE

Vivo S2 FE
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

The Vivo S2 FE supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, OTG, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, GALILEO, and QZSS for connectivity. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope.

The Vivo S2 FE packs a 10,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 68 hours of calling time and up to 30 hours of TikTok playback on a single charge. It measures 163.9x76.5x8.69mm and weighs around 225g. 

Vivo S2 FE

Vivo S2 FE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300e
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Vivo S2 FE, Vivo, Vivo S2 FE Price in India, Vivo S2 FE Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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