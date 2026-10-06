Vivo S2 FE launched in India on Tuesday as Vivo's latest mid-range 5G smartphone. The new model arrives with a 10,000mAh battery and supports 44W wired fast charging. The Vivo S2 FE runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300e 5G chipset and comes with up to 8GB RAM. The new phone is available in three different colour options in India. The Vivo S2 FE features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

Vivo S2 FE Price in India

The Vivo S2 FE is priced at Rs. 38,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The top-end 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage option costs Rs. 42,999. The new phone is offered in Stellar Green, Titan Black and Zen White colours. It will go on sale through Flipkart, Amazon, the Vivo India website and other retail channels starting October 20.

As an introductory offer, shoppers of Vivo S2 FE can avail of a 10 percent instant cashback or 10 percent exchange bonus. They will also receive 100GB of Google One storage at no extra cost. Buyers can also get up to 40 percent off on V-Shield screen damage protection.

Vivo S2 FE Specifications

Dual SIM (nano) Vivo S2 FE runs on Vivo's latest OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260X2,800 pixels) AMOLED Q10 + display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 449 ppi pixel density. The panel is rated to deliver up to 2000 nits peak brightness in HBM (high brightness mode). It has an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300e 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

For optics, the Vivo S2 FE has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary bokeh camera. It sports a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It has an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset features a 3800 sq mm vapour chamber for thermal management.

Vivo S2 FE

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo S2 FE supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, OTG, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, GALILEO, and QZSS for connectivity. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope.

The Vivo S2 FE packs a 10,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 68 hours of calling time and up to 30 hours of TikTok playback on a single charge. It measures 163.9x76.5x8.69mm and weighs around 225g.