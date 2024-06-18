Technology News
Vivo T3 Lite 5G India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Features Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Vivo T3 Lite 5G is expected to launch in the country by the end of June.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 June 2024 15:51 IST
Vivo T3 Lite 5G India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Features Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T3 5G (pictured) is offered in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo T3 Lite 5G is likely to feature a dual rear camer aunit
  • The handset may sport a waterdrop notch display
  • The Vivo T3 Lite 5G could include a 50-megapxiel AI-backed main camera
Vivo T3 Lite 5G may launch soon in Indian. The phone has not yet been officially confirmed but some details about the rumoured smartphone have surfaced online. A recent report has suggested the launch timeline, possible price range, and some key features of the handset. The phone is expected to be a budget offering. It is likely to join the Vivo T3 5G, which was introduced in the country in March. The purported Vivo T3 Lite 5G may also carry a similar design as the Vivo T3 5G.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G India launch timeline, price in India (expected)

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G is likely to launch in India by the end of June, according to a 91Mobiles report. An official announcement regarding the launch could drop in the next few days.

As per the report, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G is expected to be the company's most affordable 5G offering in the country. It could be priced at Rs. 12,000 and therefore, start in India at Rs. 11,999. This handset could compete with the likes of Realme Narzo N65 5G or Realme C65 5G.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G features (expected)

Vivo T3 Lite 5G is likely to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, similar to the Realme Narzo N65 5G and the Realme C65 5G. It is also expected to feature a 50-megapixel AI-backed Sony primary rear sensor alongside a secondary camera. Since it is a budget offering, the phone is also speculated to sport a waterdrop notch front camera slot. We should hear more about the phone in the coming days.

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G is expected to get a similar design as that of the Vivo T3 5G handset. It could be launched in two colour options, as the vanilla model.

Vivo T3 5G specifications, price in India 

Vivo T3 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 16-megapixel front camera. The handset starts in India at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 21,999. It also comes in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake colour options.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
Vivo T3 Lite 5G India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Features Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
