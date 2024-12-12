Vivo will introduce a new sub-brand for smartphones next year called Jovi, according to a report. It was reportedly spotted on a database along with the mention of three upcoming devices that will debut under its banner. However, they might not be new handsets but are speculated to be rebranded versions of existing Vivo smartphones. Notably, the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch the Vivo Y300 in the country on December 16.

Vivo's Sub-brand Jovi

According to a SmartPrix report, references to the sub-brand were discovered on the GSMA database. It also hints at the launch of three devices — Jovi V50, Jovi V50 Lite 5G, and Jovi Y39 5G. The handsets bear the model numbers V2427, V2440, and V2444, respectively. The former two are reported to be the same as those of the Vivo V50 and Vivo V50 Lite 5G smartphones.

The aforementioned models are speculated to cater to the mid-range and budget 5G smartphone segments, especially in markets where the adoption rate of the technology is high. The report also suggests that the Chinese smartphone maker may choose to target younger audiences or AI and other specific technologies with its sub-brand.

Notably, Vivo is part of the BBK Electronics Corporation which also has brands such as OnePlus, Oppo, imoo, iQOO, and Realme under its umbrella. With the rumoured launch of Jovi, it will reportedly aim to strengthen its position amidst the competition from Xiaomi in China which has Redmi and Poco as its sub-brands.

However, the registration of the smartphone models in the GSMA database is reported to be a preliminary step and does not guarantee the launch of the brand or the devices in the market. Thus, this development may be taken with a grain of salt until there is official confirmation from the company.