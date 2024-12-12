Technology News
Vivo to Debut New Sub-Brand Dubbed Jovi Next Year Starting With Three Models: Report

Vivo is part of the BBK Electronics Corporation.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 December 2024 13:23 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo's personal AI assistant in select markets is also dubbed Jovi

  • Vivo's sub-brand Jovi is reported debut with three devices in 2025
  • The handsets may be rebranded versions of existing Vivo smartphones
  • It is speculated to target mid-range and budget 5G segments
Vivo will introduce a new sub-brand for smartphones next year called Jovi, according to a report. It was reportedly spotted on a database along with the mention of three upcoming devices that will debut under its banner. However, they might not be new handsets but are speculated to be rebranded versions of existing Vivo smartphones. Notably, the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch the Vivo Y300 in the country on December 16.

Vivo's Sub-brand Jovi

According to a SmartPrix report, references to the sub-brand were discovered on the GSMA database. It also hints at the launch of three devices — Jovi V50, Jovi V50 Lite 5G, and Jovi Y39 5G. The handsets bear the model numbers V2427, V2440, and V2444, respectively. The former two are reported to be the same as those of the Vivo V50 and Vivo V50 Lite 5G smartphones.

The aforementioned models are speculated to cater to the mid-range and budget 5G smartphone segments, especially in markets where the adoption rate of the technology is high. The report also suggests that the Chinese smartphone maker may choose to target younger audiences or AI and other specific technologies with its sub-brand.

Notably, Vivo is part of the BBK Electronics Corporation which also has brands such as OnePlus, Oppo, imoo, iQOO, and Realme under its umbrella. With the rumoured launch of Jovi, it will reportedly aim to strengthen its position amidst the competition from Xiaomi in China which has Redmi and Poco as its sub-brands.

However, the registration of the smartphone models in the GSMA database is reported to be a preliminary step and does not guarantee the launch of the brand or the devices in the market. Thus, this development may be taken with a grain of salt until there is official confirmation from the company.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V50, BBK Electronics
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI).
Kalinga Tamil Version Set to Premiere on Aha Tamil: Date, Cast, Plot, and More
Mary Now Streaming on Netflix: Watch Noa Cohen and Anthony Hopkins in Biblical Drama

